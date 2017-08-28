You'll Roll Over Laughing at Ryan Reynolds's Birthday Shout-Out For Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds gushes about Blake Lively every chance he gets, so when the actress celebrated her 30th birthday, we were expecting him to share a lengthy social media post detailing their beautiful relationship and what makes her so special. But pshh, who were we kidding? Ryan is a funny dude at his core, so his birthday shout-out for Blake naturally followed suit.

The actor posted an Instagram picture of Blake and him on the red carpet, which would normally be sweet, except that he purposely cropped her out of the (very blurry) picture, leaving only half of her face in it. What a savage move! In the caption, he somewhat redeemed himself, writing, "Happy Birthday to my amazing wife." Bold move, Ryan . . . bold move.