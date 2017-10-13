 Skip Nav
Try Not to Melt Over Kit Harington Describing the Exact Moment He Fell in Love With Rose Leslie
Kate Middleton Is Glowing During Her First Public Appearance Since Third Pregnancy News
Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham Are Lucky in Love With PDA-Filled Weekend in Dublin
Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia Share First Official Photos of Their Son, Prince Gabriel

Sam and Blake Rose Ceremony on The Bachelorette 2017

We've Never Seen 2 Grown Men Look More Uncomfortable Than Blake and Sam at the Rose Ceremony

Just like Jarrod's pot plant, Sam's double delight rose has been the centre of a lot of Bachelorette chatter in the mansion. It's been a safety blanket of sorts, source of excitement and evidence of Sophie's enduring first impression of him. On Thursday night, Sophie decided to make use of their second date, and came away from it uncertain of Sam's intentions. All of this culminated in a dramatic rose ceremony, where, with two roses remaining, she requested for everyone but Sam, Blake and AJ to leave the room. After (bluntly) sending AJ home, she questionned Blake and Sam individually on their place in the competition.

Related
Luke McLeod on His Shock Exit: "Maybe It Was to Save Me Some Heartbreak"

"Do I know the real you?" Sophie asked Sam. And then, to Blake: "Most of our time together, I didn't think you liked me." Both guys, understandably, looked like they were going to sh*t themselves, and made their best cases in front of Sophie. Watch the tense moment above!
