Sam Claflin Wearing Shailene Woodley's Bathing Suit Sam Claflin Squeezes Into Shailene Woodley's Bathing Suit, and We're Not Complaining 21 August, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson A post shared by Sam Claflin (@mrsamclaflin) on Aug 17, 2017 at 7:29pm PDT There are two things you need to know about Sam Claflin: he's extremely attractive and a total goofball. The actor, who is currently filming a movie with Shailene Woodley, recently thought it would be a good idea to try on her one-piece bathing suit and document the whole thing on Instagram. Aside from looking extremely uncomfortable as his Adrift co-star snapped some photos of him on a boat, the suit also leaves very little to the imagination as it hugs his, um, parts. He appropriately captioned a few of the snaps "Oucheeze" and "Pressure." Not that we're complaining, though! A post shared by Sam Claflin (@mrsamclaflin) on Aug 17, 2017 at 6:28pm PDT A post shared by Sam Claflin (@mrsamclaflin) on Aug 17, 2017 at 7:31pm PDT A post shared by Sam Claflin (@mrsamclaflin) on Aug 17, 2017 at 7:29pm PDT