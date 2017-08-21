Sam Claflin Squeezes Into Shailene Woodley's Bathing Suit, and We're Not Complaining

 Skip Nav
There are two things you need to know about Sam Claflin: he's extremely attractive and a total goofball. The actor, who is currently filming a movie with Shailene Woodley, recently thought it would be a good idea to try on her one-piece bathing suit and document the whole thing on Instagram. Aside from looking extremely uncomfortable as his Adrift co-star snapped some photos of him on a boat, the suit also leaves very little to the imagination as it hugs his, um, parts. He appropriately captioned a few of the snaps "Oucheeze" and "Pressure." Not that we're complaining, though!

HumorCelebrity InstagramsShailene WoodleyEye CandySam Claflin
