Sam Claflin's Wife Laura Haddock Pregnant With Second Child

Sam Claflin and Wife Laura Haddock Are Expecting Their Second Child!

Image Source: Getty / John Phillips

Sam Claflin and Laura Haddock are having another baby! The Guardians of the Galaxy actress, who is already mum to a one-year-old son, showed off her growing baby bump when she attended the Birks Jewellery UK Launch Party in London, England, on Monday. Coincidentally, the couple announced their first pregnancy at another big event as well. During the London premiere of Mockingjay — Part 2 in 2015, the two were beaming with joy as Sam rubbed her belly on the red carpet. Congratulations to the happy pair on their exciting news!

Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett

Laura HaddockSam ClaflinCelebrity PregnanciesCelebrity Couples
