Sam on What's Surprised Him Most About Being on MasterChef

On the competition so far . . .

"Coming into the competition, you have no idea what to expect, because you've never met these people and you don't know what level they're at. So coming in, I had no expectations about how far I'd go — whether I'd be first eliminated or there at the end. I think I found my feet early, I had a good first cook in the MasterChef kitchen and progressed pretty well over the first four to five weeks. That allowed me to settle in as opposed to others that had a bit of a rough ride. Now we're starting to see the playing field even out a little bit."

On what he's hoping to get out of the competition . . .

"I didn't really come in with a plan, because you never expect to get on MasterChef. It's such a wild ride and you take it day by day, so I never really planned ahead of that. I've always known that I wanted to open my own café or restaurant down at the Bellarine Peninsula, so that was always in the back of my mind. This gives me the ability to fast track it. You're engulfed in this food environment where everyone is surrounded by and loves food, you spend the whole time talking about it, you're studying cookbooks . . . and you just learn so quickly when you're in there."

On what's he found the toughest . . .

"When you're in that environment, the obvious answer is that you're going to miss family and friends. You're going to miss your home life. It was probably easier for me than a lot of others, because I don't have a partner, I don't have kids, my family's in Melbourne so they're only an hour away. I probably had the easiest situation out of anyone, but even then, it's always going to be tough. And just the casual things, like being able to drive down to the beach and have a surf, walk down the street for coffee and breakfast and just relax — you can't do that. It's those little things that take your mind off stress that would be awesome to do, but you can't."

On cooking in elimination challenges . . .

"I've always felt more comfortable with the pressure tests. I felt like I could follow the recipe up to the speed that I needed to. So whilst I looked a bit stressed on TV, I felt more comfortable in the pressure test than I did the team elimination. With the pressure tests, you always know you're going to create an incredible dish by the end, because you've got these professionals coming in with amazing dishes you're never going to cook at home — you get the recipe and you get to follow it. The team eliminations are always hard, because the day before, these people were your teammates and people you relied on, and you go into the MasterChef kitchen the next day and have to cook against them. So emotionally, they're harder than the pressure tests."