Sam Goodwin MasterChef Australia 2017 Interview

Sam on What's Surprised Him Most About Being on MasterChef
Image Source: Network Ten

Follow this season of MasterChef and you'll know Sam Goodwin as the easy-going, down to earth guy from Victoria's Bellarine Peninsula. Add to that some versatile cooking skills, including the ability to make a mean blue cheese ice cream, and you could say we're fans. Naturally, we had to get some time with him to get the first-hand scoop on the show. Read on for our chat with the 25-year-old about everything from competition surprises and pressure tests, to snacking on ingredients and what he'd cook for a first date (time to get in line).

On the competition so far . . .
"Coming into the competition, you have no idea what to expect, because you've never met these people and you don't know what level they're at. So coming in, I had no expectations about how far I'd go — whether I'd be first eliminated or there at the end. I think I found my feet early, I had a good first cook in the MasterChef kitchen and progressed pretty well over the first four to five weeks. That allowed me to settle in as opposed to others that had a bit of a rough ride. Now we're starting to see the playing field even out a little bit."

On what he's hoping to get out of the competition . . .
"I didn't really come in with a plan, because you never expect to get on MasterChef. It's such a wild ride and you take it day by day, so I never really planned ahead of that. I've always known that I wanted to open my own café or restaurant down at the Bellarine Peninsula, so that was always in the back of my mind. This gives me the ability to fast track it. You're engulfed in this food environment where everyone is surrounded by and loves food, you spend the whole time talking about it, you're studying cookbooks . . . and you just learn so quickly when you're in there."

On what's he found the toughest . . .
"When you're in that environment, the obvious answer is that you're going to miss family and friends. You're going to miss your home life. It was probably easier for me than a lot of others, because I don't have a partner, I don't have kids, my family's in Melbourne so they're only an hour away. I probably had the easiest situation out of anyone, but even then, it's always going to be tough. And just the casual things, like being able to drive down to the beach and have a surf, walk down the street for coffee and breakfast and just relax — you can't do that. It's those little things that take your mind off stress that would be awesome to do, but you can't."

On cooking in elimination challenges . . .
"I've always felt more comfortable with the pressure tests. I felt like I could follow the recipe up to the speed that I needed to. So whilst I looked a bit stressed on TV, I felt more comfortable in the pressure test than I did the team elimination. With the pressure tests, you always know you're going to create an incredible dish by the end, because you've got these professionals coming in with amazing dishes you're never going to cook at home — you get the recipe and you get to follow it. The team eliminations are always hard, because the day before, these people were your teammates and people you relied on, and you go into the MasterChef kitchen the next day and have to cook against them. So emotionally, they're harder than the pressure tests."

On what has surprised him about the competition . . .
"Watching it on TV in the past, I always questioned why they were so emotional, and how they were so close to each other, like, why are they crying in week three of the competition? [Laughs] Well, it's a crazy experience and you get to know some incredible people in the house. When you're in that environment and going through all those really hard, emotional experiences, you form these bonds.

"It's a little bit sick, [laughs] but you get really close to these people and they become like family. And then you have to go through losing one or two of them each week. These people are becoming your best friends, and the next minute, they're pulled away from you. You don't get a proper goodbye either — what you see on TV, that's real. It all happens like that, and then your best mates will be gone."

On who he's closest to in the house . . .
"I got along really well with Pete and Samuel. They're two guys [with whom I share similar views], so just to have that bit of familiarity in the house, that made me feel like I was at home and hanging out with the boys. Unfortunately they both went home within the space of a week, so I was kind of walking around like a little lost puppy for a little bit and had to find a new balance in the house.

"We were all in the same room, along with Callan and Arum. Callan's like everyone's little brother he reminded me a lot of my own. I like picking on him a little bit [laughs]."

On snacking on the ingredients while cooking . . .
"[Laughs] It could be a bit of a habit, I don't know where it's come from. I didn't think it was a thing when I was in there, and now watching it on TV, I'm just laughing at it — it's really funny! I'm just kind of milking it a little bit now. But when I was in there, you don't necessarily eat breakfast sometimes because you're feeling sick about how the day might go, so I could've legitimately been hungry, or just tasting ingredients. I think that's how it all starts, and then I just find myself eating chocolate because I love it."

On who he'd like to see win . . .
"I was pretty close with a lot of people in there, so it's a tough one to answer. But it would be awesome to see someone like Callan take it out, because it would mean so much to him. He's a young kid, only 18, and to win MasterChef would change his life completely and just set him on this unbelievable course through his future. He's such a quirky and lovable kid — he'd be an awesome winner."

On his favourite food . . .
"Chocolate. Dark chocolate, especially."

On his least favourite . . .
"Stir-fries. Everything gets covered in the one sauce and it all tastes the same!"

On his favourite ice cream flavour . . .
"Peanut butter."

On what he'd cook to impress a first date . . .
"Main course would be a nice piece of salmon, a sauce and veggies on the side. And then a chocolate fondant with ice cream for dessert."

