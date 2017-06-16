Sam on What's Surprised Him Most About Being on MasterChef

On what has surprised him about the competition . . .
"Watching it on TV in the past, I always questioned why they were so emotional, and how they were so close to each other, like, why are they crying in week three of the competition? [Laughs] Well, it's a crazy experience and you get to know some incredible people in the house. When you're in that environment and going through all those really hard, emotional experiences, you form these bonds.
"It's a little bit sick, [laughs] but you get really close to these people and they become like family. And then you have to go through losing one or two of them each week. These people are becoming your best friends, and the next minute, they're pulled away from you. You don't get a proper goodbye either — what you see on TV, that's real. It all happens like that, and then your best mates will be gone."
On who he's closest to in the house . . .
"I got along really well with Pete and Samuel. They're two guys [with whom I share similar views], so just to have that bit of familiarity in the house, that made me feel like I was at home and hanging out with the boys. Unfortunately they both went home within the space of a week, so I was kind of walking around like a little lost puppy for a little bit and had to find a new balance in the house.
"We were all in the same room, along with Callan and Arum. Callan's like everyone's little brother he reminded me a lot of my own. I like picking on him a little bit [laughs]."
On snacking on the ingredients while cooking . . .
"[Laughs] It could be a bit of a habit, I don't know where it's come from. I didn't think it was a thing when I was in there, and now watching it on TV, I'm just laughing at it — it's really funny! I'm just kind of milking it a little bit now. But when I was in there, you don't necessarily eat breakfast sometimes because you're feeling sick about how the day might go, so I could've legitimately been hungry, or just tasting ingredients. I think that's how it all starts, and then I just find myself eating chocolate because I love it."