Season three, episode one

While Outlander has often been about Claire by herself or Claire and Jamie together, in the first half of season three, Heughan gets some really meaty material of Jamie being on his own. Chief among the best scenes is when the Culloden survivors are rounded up to be executed and Jamie must simply lie there, listening to his kin be shot outside, including Rupert, whose death brings Jamie (and all of us) to tears.