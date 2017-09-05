05/9/17 05/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Red Carpet Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe's Cutest Pictures Just a Ton of Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe Photos to Hold You Over Until Outlander Returns 5 September, 2017 by Monica Sisavat 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe may play love interests as Jamie Fraser and Claire Randall on Outlander, but sadly, they're only friends in real life. Still, Sam and Caitriona often exchange sweet looks at red carpet events, and Sam frequently shares photos of the pair hanging out on Instagram. Back in October 2016, Sam gushed to Vanity Fair about what it was like working with Caitriona on the show, saying, "It's always hard when we're apart, actually, because she's a great person, great to come to work with, and a very good actress." Take a look at their most loving moments before Outlander returns on Sept. 10. Related38 Pictures of Sam Heughan That Will Help Get You Through the Wait For Outlander's Return A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan) on Jan 7, 2015 at 10:35pm PST 1 / 19 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Vivien Killilea 2 / 19 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Gabriel Olsen 3 / 19 A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan) on Mar 22, 2014 at 4:14am PDT 4 / 19 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Vivien Killilea 5 / 19 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez 6 / 19 A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan) on Jun 16, 2017 at 6:18am PDT 7 / 19 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jemal Countess 8 / 19 A post shared by Caitrionabalfe (@caitrionabalfe) on Jul 21, 2017 at 2:53pm PDT 9 / 19 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Vivien Killilea 10 / 19 A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan) on Apr 1, 2017 at 8:50am PDT 11 / 19 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Mark Sagliocco 12 / 19 A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan) on Oct 29, 2014 at 4:48pm PDT 13 / 19 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Roberto Ricciuti 14 / 19 A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan) on Nov 15, 2016 at 2:33pm PST 15 / 19 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Michael Kovac 16 / 19 A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan) on Nov 21, 2014 at 9:11am PST 17 / 19 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jason Kempin/BAFTA LA 18 / 19 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz 19 / 19 Join the conversation OutlanderCelebrity FriendshipsSam HeughanCaitriona BalfeCelebrity InstagramsRed Carpet