 Skip Nav
Celebrity Interviews
Try Not to Melt Over Kit Harington Describing the Exact Moment He Fell in Love With Rose Leslie
The Royals
Kate Middleton Is Glowing During Her First Public Appearance Since Third Pregnancy News
Celebrity Instagrams
Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham Are Lucky in Love With PDA-Filled Weekend in Dublin
Celebrity Kids
Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia Share First Official Photos of Their Son, Prince Gabriel

Sam Heughan's Celebrity Friends

3 Stars Who Are Part of Sam Heughan's Circle of Celebrity Friends

View In Slideshow
Caitriona Balfe
Image Source: Getty

We love nothing more than seeing Outlander co-stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe be friends off screen (he's taken in real life), but the actor has a couple of other famous pals you may not know about. One of them stars in another hit TV series, while another is actually pretty random. Read on for a look inside Sam's circle of celebrity friends.

Related
14 Devastatingly Sexy Sam Heughan GIFs That Might Just Turn You Into an Outlander Fan
1 William Shatner

The two actors developed a bromance after William tweeted at Sam. "I liked the show [Outlander] and then heard about this tall handsome guy whom everyone was talking about as the next 007 and I got to tweeting about him a little, and he picked up on it finally because I think he had seen some of my work," William told UK's The Daily Record in 2014. "I met him and took him to lunch. He was great, he brought his girlfriend along, we had lunch, laughed, and I run a charity here called Hollywood Charity Horse Show and he sent me some stuff to auction, including a sweatshirt with his sweat on it."

1 / 3
2 Colin O'Donoghue

A post shared by Colin O'Donoghue (@colinodonoghue1) on

It's unclear how Sam and Colin became friends, but we can't get enough of them together. In addition to their hilarious back-and-forth banter on Twitter, Colin had to dress up as Sam after losing E! Online's Alpha Male Madness tournament back in 2015. We really hope these two never change.

2 / 3
3 Caitriona Balfe
Caitriona Balfe
Image Source: Getty / Vivien Killilea

Sam and Caitriona first met during a chemistry test for Outlander and had "instantaneous" chemistry. "When I first met Sam at our chemistry test, which I always think is quite funny, he was the nicest guy and he just put me at ease," Caitriona told The Wrap back in April 2015. "I was a little nervous and he's just that kind of solid, grounded guy. We had one day in London and we took this big, long walk in Hyde Park, and it was great. We just talked about our lives and sort of about the characters and what we thought and that day I was like, 'This is going to be great. I feel like I've got a really solid friend and amazing co-star.' So, I knew it was going to be good stuff."

Related
The Exact Moment Outlander's Caitriona Balfe Knew Sam Heughan Was a "Solid Friend"

The two have been friends ever since, and even though Outlander fans would love to see them date, Sam is currently dating actress MacKenzie Mauzy and Caitriona has been linked to a man named Tony McGill.

3 / 3
Join the conversation
OutlanderCelebrity FriendshipsSam HeughanCelebrity FactsCelebrity Quotes
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Tech News
Say Hello to Your New Facebook Messenger Personal Assistant
by Ashling Lee
If Toddlers Had Facebook
Toddlers
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Pregnancy
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
Most Used Emoji on Facebook 2017
Texting
The Emoji the World Loves (and Uses) the Most
by Alexandra Whiting
Ronnie and Georgia Kids' Room Copied From Pinterest
Opinion
Facebook Found a Kids' Room on Pinterest That Looks Just Like Ronnie and Georgia's
by Alexandra Whiting
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds