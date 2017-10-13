3 Stars Who Are Part of Sam Heughan's Circle of Celebrity Friends

The two actors developed a bromance after William tweeted at Sam. "I liked the show [Outlander] and then heard about this tall handsome guy whom everyone was talking about as the next 007 and I got to tweeting about him a little, and he picked up on it finally because I think he had seen some of my work," William told UK's The Daily Record in 2014. "I met him and took him to lunch. He was great, he brought his girlfriend along, we had lunch, laughed, and I run a charity here called Hollywood Charity Horse Show and he sent me some stuff to auction, including a sweatshirt with his sweat on it."