09/9/17 09/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Red Carpet Sam Heughan and MacKenzie Mauzy Cute Pictures All the Photos of Sam Heughan and Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy We Could Find 9 September, 2017 by Monica Sisavat 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe play one of the hottest couples on TV, and while many Outlander fans wish they were also dating in real life, the sad truth is Sam is already taken. The actor was first linked to actress MacKenzie Mauzy in 2015 when he attended her 27th birthday bash, but it's still unclear when they officially started dating. The two have a habit of keeping their love life private; the couple rarely posts photos together on Instagram and they rarely attend red carpet events together. Even when Sam was asked if he was in a relationship in a 2015 interview, he coyly replied, "I might be." Keep reading for a look at all the pictures of Sam and MacKenzie we could get our hands on. A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan) on Jul 30, 2017 at 4:54am PDT 1 / 7 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Hollywood To You/Star Max 2 / 7 Enjoying the race from our hospitality, actress @MackenzieMauzy and actor @SamHeughan are cheering for the #PinkPanthers! #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/2ZqcX7ph8h— Sahara Force India (@ForceIndiaF1) July 30, 2017 3 / 7 A post shared by MacKenzie Mauzy (@mackenziemauzy) on Oct 17, 2015 at 12:20pm PDT 4 / 7 Belated birthday celebrations for @SamHeughan ... Here's to an amazing year !!! 🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/0HVHsuZSor— Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) May 2, 2017 5 / 7 Beautiful pix of Sam, Mackenzie, and Graham @EW party! TYFS @geno_acedo on IG #SamHeughan #MacKenzieMauzy #GrahamMcTavish pic.twitter.com/63hZGTMaUD— Diane Serralta (@ladybay8) July 23, 2017 6 / 7 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Joshua Blanchard 7 / 7 Join the conversation OutlanderSam HeughanCelebrity InstagramsRed CarpetCelebrity Couples