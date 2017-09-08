 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Head Out in London, and Holy Kit, His Jeans Are Tight!
The Royals
A Very Smart and Serious-Looking Prince George Attends His First Day of School
Celebrity Interviews
12 Lovely Things We Learned About George and Amal From Their Joint THR Interview
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Expecting Their Third Child!

Sam Heughan Pictures on Outlander

The 33 Sexiest Pictures of Jamie on Outlander

The 33 Sexiest Pictures of Jamie on Outlander
Image Source: Starz

Real talk: Sam Heughan is one of the best things about Outlander, the TV show based on Diana Gabaldon's bestselling book series. The Scottish actor plays Jamie, an 18th century Scottish warrior who woos Claire, a time-travelling woman. For many people, this has been their first introduction to Heughan, who, we learned from this DVD extra, was always the first choice to play Jamie. Nurture your Outlander crush with all the hottest pictures of Jamie, and then swoon over the sexy pictures of Heughan in real life!

When Claire (Caitriona Balfe) finds herself shifted from the 1940s to the 1700s, she "has" to ride with Jamie (Sam Heughan), all pressed up against him.
Image Source: Starz

When Claire (Caitriona Balfe) finds herself shifted from the 1940s to the 1700s, she "has" to ride with Jamie (Sam Heughan), all pressed up against him.

1 / 33
It looks awfully warm under there, and we're not just talking about the flannel.
Image Source: Starz

It looks awfully warm under there, and we're not just talking about the flannel.

2 / 33
Claire, a war-time nurse, puts the injured Jamie back together, so she gets to check that sexy nurse fantasy box early on.
Image Source: Starz

Claire, a war-time nurse, puts the injured Jamie back together, so she gets to check that sexy nurse fantasy box early on.

3 / 33
He's hot shirtless, but that tartan just does something for him.
Image Source: Starz

He's hot shirtless, but that tartan just does something for him.

4 / 33
Jamie stands before Colum and declares his loyalty to the clan — but keeps his name.
Image Source: Starz

Jamie stands before Colum and declares his loyalty to the clan — but keeps his name.

5 / 33
Oof. Here's his first shirtless shot, and regrettably it's while he's being victimised by Jack Randall (Tobias Menzies). But still . . . look.
Image Source: Starz

Oof. Here's his first shirtless shot, and regrettably it's while he's being victimised by Jack Randall (Tobias Menzies). But still . . . look.

6 / 33
Jaunty Scottish hat, you've never looked so good!
Image Source: Starz

Jaunty Scottish hat, you've never looked so good!

7 / 33
Hey! You might set fire to the hay with all that smouldering.
Image Source: Starz

Hey! You might set fire to the hay with all that smouldering.

8 / 33
The man knows his way around a horse.
Image Source: Starz

The man knows his way around a horse.

9 / 33
Behold! Jamie in all his finery.
Image Source: Starz

Behold! Jamie in all his finery.

10 / 33
Here's the sexy Heughan behind the scenes. Yep, still hot in modern day.
Image Source: Starz

Here's the sexy Heughan behind the scenes. Yep, still hot in modern day.

11 / 33
Don't point at him, Sir.
Image Source: Starz

Don't point at him, Sir.

12 / 33
Jamie is dressed to the nines on his wedding day, as is his bride.
Image Source: Starz

Jamie is dressed to the nines on his wedding day, as is his bride.

13 / 33
Sexy Jamie kisses the lucky bride.
Image Source: Starz

Sexy Jamie kisses the lucky bride.

14 / 33
Look how cute he is, all shy on his wedding night.
Image Source: Starz

Look how cute he is, all shy on his wedding night.

15 / 33
Here's a full-length look at Jamie's wedding-day attire.
Image Source: Starz

Here's a full-length look at Jamie's wedding-day attire.

16 / 33
Ooh, vest smoulder.
Image Source: Starz

Ooh, vest smoulder.

17 / 33
That is a fine-looking man on a fine-looking horse.
Image Source: Starz

That is a fine-looking man on a fine-looking horse.

18 / 33
Jamie (Sam Heughan) looks concerned.
Image Source: Starz

Jamie (Sam Heughan) looks concerned.

19 / 33
Jamie and Claire cuddle up.
Image Source: Starz

Jamie and Claire cuddle up.

20 / 33
He looks suspicious . . . suspiciously
Image Source: Starz

He looks suspicious . . . suspiciously

21 / 33
Here he is scoping out the enemy.
Image Source: Starz

Here he is scoping out the enemy.

22 / 33
Even with the subtlest of eyebrow raises, he becomes infinitely more sexy.
Image Source: Starz

Even with the subtlest of eyebrow raises, he becomes infinitely more sexy.

23 / 33
You wanted full kilt action? You got it.
Image Source: Starz

You wanted full kilt action? You got it.

24 / 33
Standing by his lady.
Image Source: Starz

Standing by his lady.

25 / 33
Oh yeah, he's basically a model.
Image Source: Starz

Oh yeah, he's basically a model.

26 / 33
This might be the sexiest picture of all time.
Image Source: Starz

This might be the sexiest picture of all time.

27 / 33
Even in the background, he shines.
Image Source: Starz

Even in the background, he shines.

28 / 33
I'm sorry, is this ripped out of the pages of Vogue?
Image Source: Starz

I'm sorry, is this ripped out of the pages of Vogue?

29 / 33
Charging the gates, heck yes.
Image Source: Starz

Charging the gates, heck yes.

30 / 33
Never let go.
Image Source: Starz

Never let go.

31 / 33
Protective father Jamie might be our favourite.
Image Source: Starz

Protective father Jamie might be our favourite.

32 / 33
The 33 Sexiest Pictures of Jamie on Outlander
Image Source: Starz
33 / 33
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds