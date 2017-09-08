08/9/17 08/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Outlander Sam Heughan Pictures on Outlander The 33 Sexiest Pictures of Jamie on Outlander 8 September, 2017 by Shannon Vestal Robson 148 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Starz Real talk: Sam Heughan is one of the best things about Outlander, the TV show based on Diana Gabaldon's bestselling book series. The Scottish actor plays Jamie, an 18th century Scottish warrior who woos Claire, a time-travelling woman. For many people, this has been their first introduction to Heughan, who, we learned from this DVD extra, was always the first choice to play Jamie. Nurture your Outlander crush with all the hottest pictures of Jamie, and then swoon over the sexy pictures of Heughan in real life! RelatedOutlander's Sam Heughan Teases a Season 3 Surprise That Will Blow Everyone's Minds Image Source: Starz When Claire (Caitriona Balfe) finds herself shifted from the 1940s to the 1700s, she "has" to ride with Jamie (Sam Heughan), all pressed up against him. 1 / 33 Image Source: Starz It looks awfully warm under there, and we're not just talking about the flannel. 2 / 33 Image Source: Starz Claire, a war-time nurse, puts the injured Jamie back together, so she gets to check that sexy nurse fantasy box early on. 3 / 33 Image Source: Starz He's hot shirtless, but that tartan just does something for him. 4 / 33 Image Source: Starz Jamie stands before Colum and declares his loyalty to the clan — but keeps his name. 5 / 33 Image Source: Starz Oof. Here's his first shirtless shot, and regrettably it's while he's being victimised by Jack Randall (Tobias Menzies). But still . . . look. 6 / 33 Image Source: Starz Jaunty Scottish hat, you've never looked so good! 7 / 33 Image Source: Starz Hey! You might set fire to the hay with all that smouldering. 8 / 33 Image Source: Starz The man knows his way around a horse. 9 / 33 Image Source: Starz Behold! Jamie in all his finery. 10 / 33 Image Source: Starz Here's the sexy Heughan behind the scenes. Yep, still hot in modern day. 11 / 33 Image Source: Starz Don't point at him, Sir. 12 / 33 Image Source: Starz Jamie is dressed to the nines on his wedding day, as is his bride. 13 / 33 Image Source: Starz Sexy Jamie kisses the lucky bride. 14 / 33 Image Source: Starz Look how cute he is, all shy on his wedding night. 15 / 33 Image Source: Starz Here's a full-length look at Jamie's wedding-day attire. 16 / 33 Image Source: Starz Ooh, vest smoulder. 17 / 33 Image Source: Starz That is a fine-looking man on a fine-looking horse. 18 / 33 Image Source: Starz Jamie (Sam Heughan) looks concerned. 19 / 33 Image Source: Starz Jamie and Claire cuddle up. 20 / 33 Image Source: Starz He looks suspicious . . . suspiciously 21 / 33 Image Source: Starz Here he is scoping out the enemy. 22 / 33 Image Source: Starz Even with the subtlest of eyebrow raises, he becomes infinitely more sexy. 23 / 33 Image Source: Starz You wanted full kilt action? You got it. 24 / 33 Image Source: Starz Standing by his lady. 25 / 33 Image Source: Starz Oh yeah, he's basically a model. 26 / 33 Image Source: Starz This might be the sexiest picture of all time. 27 / 33 Image Source: Starz Even in the background, he shines. 28 / 33 Image Source: Starz I'm sorry, is this ripped out of the pages of Vogue? 29 / 33 Image Source: Starz Charging the gates, heck yes. 30 / 33 Image Source: Starz Never let go. 31 / 33 Image Source: Starz Protective father Jamie might be our favourite. 32 / 33 Image Source: Starz 33 / 33 Join the conversation OutlanderSam HeughanTV