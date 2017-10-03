 Skip Nav
You're Going to Dissolve When You See Sam Heughan With Short Hair

Outlander is in the midst of airing season three, but the actors are actually on a break between seasons, including Sam Heughan, who looks like he's feeling free as a bird with a new 'do. Sometime this Winter, Sam sheared the long locks he wears as Jamie Fraser, and he's been out and about rocking the shorn locks and making us do a double take. Like . . . we love his hair, but this fresh new cut is a definite upgrade. Grab a fan, drool over these pictures, and re-examine everything you thought you knew.

Sam took a friend back from South Africa ... #outlanderseason3 #comiccon2017 @samheughan

A post shared by Caitrionabalfe (@caitrionabalfe) on

You're Going to Dissolve When You See Sam Heughan With Short Hair
Image Source: Getty / Rob Kim
Thank you @laphroaig for the special edition bottle, delicious and a great toast to my @barbour capsule collection launch ! Slainte! @laphroaigjohn

A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan) on

You're Going to Dissolve When You See Sam Heughan With Short Hair
Image Source: Getty / Steve Mack
You're Going to Dissolve When You See Sam Heughan With Short Hair
Image Source: Getty / Mike Coppola
You're Going to Dissolve When You See Sam Heughan With Short Hair
Image Source: Getty / Jamie McCarthy
Piped in to @comic_con ! Thank you again girls.x

A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan) on

You're Going to Dissolve When You See Sam Heughan With Short Hair
Image Source: Getty / Donna Ward
The bands back together .... #comicon2017 @samheughan @outlander_starz

A post shared by Caitrionabalfe (@caitrionabalfe) on

You're Going to Dissolve When You See Sam Heughan With Short Hair
Image Source: Getty / Todd Williamson
You're Going to Dissolve When You See Sam Heughan With Short Hair
Image Source: Getty / Mike Coppola
OutlanderSam HeughanEye Candy
From Our Partners
