03/10/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Outlander Sam Heughan With Short Hair Pictures You're Going to Dissolve When You See Sam Heughan With Short Hair 3 October, 2017 by Shannon Vestal Robson

Outlander is in the midst of airing season three, but the actors are actually on a break between seasons, including Sam Heughan, who looks like he's feeling free as a bird with a new 'do. Sometime this Winter, Sam sheared the long locks he wears as Jamie Fraser, and he's been out and about rocking the shorn locks and making us do a double take. Like . . . we love his hair, but this fresh new cut is a definite upgrade. Grab a fan, drool over these pictures, and re-examine everything you thought you knew.

Sam took a friend back from South Africa ... #outlanderseason3 #comiccon2017 @samheughan A post shared by Caitrionabalfe (@caitrionabalfe) on Jul 21, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

Image Source: Getty / Rob Kim

Thank you @laphroaig for the special edition bottle, delicious and a great toast to my @barbour capsule collection launch ! Slainte! @laphroaigjohn A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan) on Sep 28, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

Image Source: Getty / Steve Mack

Image Source: Getty / Mike Coppola

Image Source: Getty / Jamie McCarthy

Piped in to @comic_con ! Thank you again girls.x A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan) on Jul 22, 2017 at 2:10pm PDT

Image Source: Getty / Donna Ward

The bands back together .... #comicon2017 @samheughan @outlander_starz A post shared by Caitrionabalfe (@caitrionabalfe) on Jul 21, 2017 at 2:53pm PDT

Image Source: Getty / Todd Williamson

Image Source: Getty / Mike Coppola