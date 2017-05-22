22/5/17 22/5/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Award Season Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler at the 2017 Billboard Awards Sam Hunt Gushes Over His Gorgeous New Wife During Their Red Carpet Debut 22 May, 2017 by Laura Marie Meyers 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow Image Source: Getty Sam Hunt had his wife by his side at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Monday. The country singer recently tied the knot with Hannah Lee Fowler, and he gushed about being a married man when he chatted with E! on the red carpet. "She's beautiful, isn't she?" he said. With a nod to his wedding band, he added, "There's a spiritual strength to it, and I feel a little bit taller now that I'm wearing it." The couple's first red carpet appearance at the Billboard Music Awards came just weeks after he serenaded his other half at the ACM Awards. She blushed as he performed "Body Like a Back Road" with his arm around her, prompting fans everywhere to swoon. File under: yet another reason to love him. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / John Shearer 1 / 3 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / John Shearer 2 / 3 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz 3 / 3 Join the conversation Share this post Hannah Lee FowlerSam HuntAward SeasonBillboard Music AwardsRed CarpetCelebrity Couples