 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Wow, Sam Hunt Really Racked Up the Air Miles Trying to Win His Now-Wife Back
Celebrity Kids
George and Amal Clooney Welcome Twins!
Flower Press
Drew Barrymore's New Zine Will Have a Special Place in Your Heart — and on Your Coffee Table
Late Night Highlights
Brad Pitt Gives a Hilariously Bleak Weather Report on Trump's Paris Accord Withdrawal
The Royals
9 Ways Prince William Is Keeping His Mother's Memory Alive Within His Own Family

Sam Hunt Talks About Getting His Girlfriend Back June 2017

Wow, Sam Hunt Really Racked Up the Air Miles Trying to Win His Now-Wife Back

Sam Hunt married his long-time love, Hannah Lee Fowler, in April, but like many other celebrity couples, they actually suffered a split before making it official. During an interview with ET at the CMT Awards on Wednesday night, the hunky "Body Like a Back Road" singer opened up about how hard he worked to get Hannah back — and revealed that he flew repeatedly to visit his ex in Hawaii to convince her to give him another chance (which is funny, because I've actually considered flying to Hawaii to get away from mine). "I think last Summer I went out [to Hawaii] about seven times in about three months . . . trying to talk to her about coming back," Sam said, adding, "And the seventh trip I convinced her."

Sam's successful attempts resulted in him and Hannah getting engaged in January and married just three months later. They made their red carpet debut as a married couple at the Billboard Music Awards a few weeks later and likely took a really sweet honeymoon with all those air miles he racked up. So, have you gotten that text back yet?

Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz
Join the conversation
Sam HuntCelebrity QuotesCMT AwardsAward SeasonCelebrity Couples
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Oscars
Ruth Negga Wears a Blue Ribbon in Solidarity With the ACLU
by Sarah Siegel
Prince Harry Talks About Serving in Afghanistan June 2017
The Royals
The Moment That Inspired Prince Harry to Create the Invictus Games
by Kelsie Gibson
Prince William Prince Harry Quotes About Diana to BBC 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Prince William and Prince Harry Open Up About Losing Diana: "We Couldn’t Protect Her"
by Quinn Keaney
Calvin Harris Recorded a Song With Katy Perry
Celebrity Twitter
Taylor Swift's Ex Confirms That He's Working With Her Nemesis
by Brittney Stephens
John Legend Performing at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
Watching John Legend Sing With Florida Georgia Line Is a "Surefire" Way to Get Emotional
by Maggie Pehanick
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds