 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Wow, Sam Taylor-Johnson Really, Really Hated Directing Fifty Shades of Grey
British Celebrities
Sienna Miller Has Joined Instagram, and It's as Good as You'd Imagine
The Royals
The Most Fascinating Facts About Princess Diana's Life
The Royals
Prince Harry's Back at Buckingham Palace to Celebrate a Very Important Cause
Oscars
Leonardo DiCaprio Has Never Done This With Any Other Girlfriend but Gisele Bündchen

Sam Taylor-Johnson Quotes About Fifty Shades of Grey 2017

Wow, Sam Taylor-Johnson Really, Really Hated Directing Fifty Shades of Grey

The reviews for the first film in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise weren't exactly stellar (it has a 25 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes), but director Sam Taylor-Johnson would like us all to know that she tried to make it a good movie, she really did. Unfortunately, there was one particularly difficult hurdle standing in the way: Fifty Shades of Grey author E L James. While sitting down with the Sunday Times of London recently, Taylor-Johnson revealed just how difficult directing the adaptation was, due to the uniquely extreme creative control James held over the production.

"It was a struggle and there were lots of onset tete-à-tetes, with me trying to bat it into the [right] place," Taylor-Johnson said, explaining that she and James could never see eye to eye on any level and frequently clashed. "I like everyone — and I get really confused when they don't like me. I was so confused by E.L. James. I don't understand when I can't navigate a person, when there's no synergy."

Naturally the experience dampened her outlook on Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey's love story, and she's content to forget about the franchise altogether. "I'm not going to ever watch them. I have literally zero interest," she said. When asked if she "regrets" directing it, she said no, but if she could go back in time, maybe she'd make a different choice. "I can never say I regret it because that would just finish me off . . . With the benefit of hindsight would I go through it again? Of course I wouldn't. I'd be mad."

It's safe to assume Taylor-Johnson won't be lining up to see the third movie, Fifty Shades Freed, when it hits cinemas next February.

Image Source: Getty / Target Presse Agentur Gmbh
Join the conversation
Celebrity QuotesFifty Shades Of GreyMovies
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Interviews
Katy Perry Breaks Down in Tears as She Opens Up About Past Suicidal Thoughts
by Monica Sisavat
What Is BDSM?
Fifty Shades of Grey
What Is BDSM and Why Are People So Into It?
by Gigi Engle
Fifty Shades Darker Movie News
Fifty Shades of Grey
Everything We Know About Fifty Shades Darker
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Math Puzzle Mistake
Digital Life
If You Try to Figure Out the Mistake in This Math Problem, It'll Make You Go Crazy
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Katy Perry Apologises to Taylor Swift June 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Katy Perry Officially Forgives Taylor Swift
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds