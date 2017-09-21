 Skip Nav
Sam Wins the Double Delight Rose on The Bachelorette 2017

(Uncle) Sam Is the Lucky Recipient of the Bachelorette's World-First Double Delight Rose

Sophie Monk's turn as The Bachelorette premiered on Wednesday, and we got our first glimpse of the 18 men vying for her heart. Now, any fan of the franchise knows that the stakes are high on the night of the first cocktail party, with everyone keen to make it onto the bachelorette's radar. This isn't just for fear of being sent home on the first night (a sad prospect for anyone), but often for the symbolic roses that are handed out on the first night. We're familiar with the First Impression roses, but last night, host Osher Gunsberg introduced a new, world-first rose for the season: the double delight rose.

The new introduction grants the lucky guy not one, but two single dates with Sophie. And when time is money on a show like The Bachelorette, it's definitely a huge advantage. The recipient? 31-year-old Sam, who ran around the mansion in nothing but his underwear after losing a walk-off challenge amongst the guys.

"There's something about Sam that definitely interests me," Sophie said. "He's definitely on my wavelength and is familiar, for some reason, so it makes me feel really comfortable that I've got someone there that's like a friend already." Watch the full moment above!
