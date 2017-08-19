 Skip Nav
Samantha Gash Survivor 2017 Elimination Interview

Sam on Her Survivor Run: "People Love to Hate a Strong Woman"

Sam on Her Survivor Run: "People Love to Hate a Strong Woman"
Image Source: Network Ten

After a streak of Samatau Tribal Councils, it was (finally) Asaga's turn to face the round-table on Survivor. With Henry's successful attempt at throwing the immunity challenge, he was able to see out his plan of eliminating Sam from the Tribe. However in Sam's opinion, it wasn't much of a blindside, and she knew from her first vote that it would be her time. "Mark and I had an inkling that things weren't going to go our way, which is why you saw him going around," Sam told POPSUGAR Australia. "Aimee's the week before was a blindside, but I think if you saw my face when it happened, I grabbed my bag and was pretty composed about it all!"

Despite being small in size, the 32-year-old definitely made a statement on the show — you just had to watch closely. Keep reading for her thoughts on Henry's game-plan, close bond with Mark and what she thinks Australia needs to start getting used to.

Image Source: Network Ten

On coming off the show . . .
"I'm fine, it happened quite a while ago and when you go off the show, it's quite an overwhelming experience, because the game is everything you think of the entire time there. It consumes you, in your consciousness and unconsciousness, and it takes a couple of days to go, oh no, there are other elements to my life. Once you reintegrate with who you are, outside of the game, for me, it's been really fine."

On watching the show and seeing Henry's plans to throw challenges . . .
"I clearly was very threatening to him, and I have to own that. People don't know how to play with strong females, and it's threatening because people don't understand it. The fact that Henry did the unconventional move of throwing two challenges to get me out, I actually just back the fact that I was playing hard and strong. I was there to play the game of Survivor, and while it didn't work in my favour, at least I can leave being a strong player as opposed to just going along with the votes.

On why she didn't push further on her suspicions about Henry . . .
"You have to suss out the dynamics, and at that point, Henry was doing a lot of work with people. When you talk too much to people, that also puts a target on your back. Early on, my strategy was just to be me and be socially connected to people, which is what I do in my day-to-day life. I picked up early that that was viewed as a threat by people like Henry and Luke, so I tried to back off from doing that a bit to take the target off my back. To redo that to put Henry's name there would have been a really dangerous move to make, so my belief was to talk about the tribe being as strong as possible, and eliminate players who weren't being an asset to us in the challenges or camp life. I thought at that point, that that was a less controversial approach to take."

Image Source: Network Ten

On being "controlling" . . .
"I got this edit of being a controlling woman, when really, if you watch my interactions, they're actually not controlling in the slightest. Henry and Luke want to completely dictate how people think and what they do, and they get called strategic, a mastermind or larrikin. I just don't think Australian society is comfortable viewing strong women and feeling positive about it."

On her portrayal on the show . . .
"It is one-dimensional editing, particularly if you don't last a long way — there's not a lot of time to provide this arc of who you are. But if you hear your name being discussed, are you meant to do nothing? There was a tiny bit of criticism for me, because people love to hate a strong woman. There was this one excerpt of me saying I'm a control freak, but that interview was done before the game had even started, and it was me talking about my ability to run across India. I was self-deprecating as opposed to saying, 'Oh I'm strong, focused and disciplined' — I chose to downplay my attributes.

"The lesson for me is that you can't control what people say about you, but you can certainly be more positive and more proud of the way you talk about your own skill set. I don't think we're yet mature enough as an audience to see a strong woman and go, 'Wow, they're confident and focused and going after what they want, they've got this great take charge attitude.' We still are very much about taking down that type of archetype."

Image Source: Network Ten

On her strategy going into the game . . .
"Interestingly, in the audition process, the one concern the producers had about me was that they were worried I'd be too nice. So it's interesting how I've gone from being too nice to being a control freak! I don't know if that was expected. My plan was to be myself, but probably a bit of a less overt version of myself — knowing that issue about strong women — and use what I do well in normal life, which is connecting with people, collaborating with people . . . I definitely don't lie, and I knew that was something I wouldn't be able to do well in the game, so my thought process was that I will never tell someone I'm voting them out, but that was probably the extent to which I'd be able to deceive. I might've critiqued someone's game play, but I was never going to bring down someone personally. Those were my moral principles going into the show, and I just hoped to be in the moment, work with people and be strong in challenges."

On her close bond with Mark . . .
"When you go into this show, you're very discerning of everyone and trying to identify who you can trust and work with further in the game, and who you need to be weary of. I very quickly identified Henry as someone I needed to watch, and was drawn to Mark because he was someone that just oozed trustworthiness and was someone with a bit more depth. We developed a strong alliance based on the fact that we could actually have solid conversations with each other outside of the context of the game, and that's really what it was. He was someone I felt that I could trust as far as you could someone in this game, and it obviously proved to be something that put a target on our backs. We're both strong personalities and we weren't sheep — when you're surrounded by people who are happy to go along with the majority vote, we were two people where people couldn't really guarantee would do the same thing."

On what have she's taken away from Survivor . . .
"Not taking the strong, empowering and uplifting women I choose to associate with in my day to day life for granted. I definitely associate myself with people who do whatever they can to raise the people in their network up, and I just forgot that that's not necessarily general society."

