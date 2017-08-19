Sam on Her Survivor Run: "People Love to Hate a Strong Woman"

On coming off the show . . .
"I'm fine, it happened quite a while ago and when you go off the show, it's quite an overwhelming experience, because the game is everything you think of the entire time there. It consumes you, in your consciousness and unconsciousness, and it takes a couple of days to go, oh no, there are other elements to my life. Once you reintegrate with who you are, outside of the game, for me, it's been really fine."
On watching the show and seeing Henry's plans to throw challenges . . .
"I clearly was very threatening to him, and I have to own that. People don't know how to play with strong females, and it's threatening because people don't understand it. The fact that Henry did the unconventional move of throwing two challenges to get me out, I actually just back the fact that I was playing hard and strong. I was there to play the game of Survivor, and while it didn't work in my favour, at least I can leave being a strong player as opposed to just going along with the votes.
On why she didn't push further on her suspicions about Henry . . .
"You have to suss out the dynamics, and at that point, Henry was doing a lot of work with people. When you talk too much to people, that also puts a target on your back. Early on, my strategy was just to be me and be socially connected to people, which is what I do in my day-to-day life. I picked up early that that was viewed as a threat by people like Henry and Luke, so I tried to back off from doing that a bit to take the target off my back. To redo that to put Henry's name there would have been a really dangerous move to make, so my belief was to talk about the tribe being as strong as possible, and eliminate players who weren't being an asset to us in the challenges or camp life. I thought at that point, that that was a less controversial approach to take."