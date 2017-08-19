Sam on Her Survivor Run: "People Love to Hate a Strong Woman"

On her strategy going into the game . . .

"Interestingly, in the audition process, the one concern the producers had about me was that they were worried I'd be too nice. So it's interesting how I've gone from being too nice to being a control freak! I don't know if that was expected. My plan was to be myself, but probably a bit of a less overt version of myself — knowing that issue about strong women — and use what I do well in normal life, which is connecting with people, collaborating with people . . . I definitely don't lie, and I knew that was something I wouldn't be able to do well in the game, so my thought process was that I will never tell someone I'm voting them out, but that was probably the extent to which I'd be able to deceive. I might've critiqued someone's game play, but I was never going to bring down someone personally. Those were my moral principles going into the show, and I just hoped to be in the moment, work with people and be strong in challenges."

On her close bond with Mark . . .

"When you go into this show, you're very discerning of everyone and trying to identify who you can trust and work with further in the game, and who you need to be weary of. I very quickly identified Henry as someone I needed to watch, and was drawn to Mark because he was someone that just oozed trustworthiness and was someone with a bit more depth. We developed a strong alliance based on the fact that we could actually have solid conversations with each other outside of the context of the game, and that's really what it was. He was someone I felt that I could trust as far as you could someone in this game, and it obviously proved to be something that put a target on our backs. We're both strong personalities and we weren't sheep — when you're surrounded by people who are happy to go along with the majority vote, we were two people where people couldn't really guarantee would do the same thing."

On what have she's taken away from Survivor . . .

"Not taking the strong, empowering and uplifting women I choose to associate with in my day to day life for granted. I definitely associate myself with people who do whatever they can to raise the people in their network up, and I just forgot that that's not necessarily general society."