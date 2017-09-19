 Skip Nav
Samira Wiley's Reaction to Ann Dowd's Emmy Win

Samira Wiley's Reaction to Ann Dowd's Emmy Win Is So Beautiful and Pure

Ann Dowd had a truly amazing reaction when she won the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for her role in The Handmaid's Tale at the Emmys on Monday (as in she literally couldn't move). But while we were obsessing over her adorable disbelief, we almost missed another amazing moment at the same time: Samira Wiley's reaction to Ann's win! Samira was also nominated in the category for her role on the hit Hulu show, but despite not taking home the statue, she had nothing but love for her co-star. See her adorable reaction above!

Latest Celebrity
