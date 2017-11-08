08/11/17 08/11/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Wells Adams Are Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Dating? Let's All Just Appreciate These Cute Pictures of Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams 8 November, 2017 by Laura Marie Meyers 4 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Sources: Amanda Edwards/WireImage and Tasia Wells/Getty Images In a match made in ABC heaven, it looks like Modern Family's Sarah Hyland is dating Wells Adams from The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. The relationship buzz first started after Halloween, when Sarah posted a picture of the pair rocking Stranger Things Halloween costumes and wrote, "#strangerthings have happened." In the following weeks, both Sarah and Wells continued to post pictures together, more or less confirming their relationship status with sweet captions and shout-outs on social media. Meanwhile, Wells recently shared his best dating advice with POPSUGAR, and he's been candid about his love life on his podcast with Brandi Cyrus, Your Favorite Thing. During one of the October episodes, he mentioned he was "talking to" someone who lived in LA, and all signs point to that "someone" being Sarah. Keep reading for a look at some of their cutest (and most hilarious) snaps. #strangerthings have happened #happyhalloween A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Oct 29, 2017 at 12:31am PDT 1 / 4 Back lit AF A post shared by Wells Adams (@wellsadams) on Nov 5, 2017 at 6:12pm PST 2 / 4 He puts up with me 😝❤️ A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Nov 5, 2017 at 2:44pm PST 3 / 4 "Hey Eleven.... Make him piss his pants again 😂" #strangerthings #happyhalloween A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Oct 31, 2017 at 4:34pm PDT 4 / 4 Join the conversation Wells AdamsPop Culture Halloween CostumesSarah HylandCelebrity Halloween CostumesHalloweenCelebrity Couples