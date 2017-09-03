 Skip Nav
Hurricane Harvey
Celebrities Are Stepping Up in a Major Way to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
Celebrity Friendships
Here's a Truly Incredible Story About Princess Diana at a Michael Jackson Concert
Celebrity Friendships
Taylor Swift Takes a Break From Plotting Revenge to Attend Her Best Friend's Wedding
Music
Taylor Swift Is Actually an Old Pro at Sneaking Hidden References Into Her Videos

Sarah Michelle Gellar Celebrates 15th Wedding Anniversary

Sarah Michelle Gellar Celebrates 15 Years of Marriage to Freddie Prinze Jr.

My husband thinks I'm crazy, but I'm not the one who married me. #happyanniversary @realfreddieprinze 15 years!!

A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on

Fifteen years later, and Sarah Michelle Gellar is still "crazy" for Freddie Prinze Jr. On Friday, the 40-year-old actress uploaded an adorable slideshow of her sweetest moments with her husband over the years on Instagram to commemorate their 15th wedding anniversary. "My husband thinks I'm crazy, but I'm not the one who married me," she joked. Sarah also shared a sweet selfie with Freddie the day after, thanking everyone for "their kind words on our anniversary." Watch her full slideshow above, and see the second celebratory snap ahead. Congrats to the happy couple, and here's to many more years together!

Since it would take too long, to thank everyone for their kind words on our anniversary- THANK YOU (EVERYONE) #happyanniversary

A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on

Join the conversation
Freddie Prinze Jr.Celebrity InstagramsSarah Michelle GellarCelebrity Couples
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Toddlers
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
How Do I Use Facebook Messenger M Suggestions?
Tech News
Say Hello to Your New Facebook Messenger Personal Assistant
by Ashling Lee
10 Year Anniversary of the Hashtag
Hashtags
#Memories: The Best Hashtags From the Past 10 Years
by Alexandra Whiting
Dad's Letter to Sons About Being a Man
Fatherhood
Dad's Note to His Sons About What It Means to Be a Man Should Be Required Reading
by Perri Konecky
Most Used Emoji on Facebook 2017
Texting
The Emoji the World Loves (and Uses) the Most
by Alexandra Whiting
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds