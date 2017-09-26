Sarah Says Survivor Was Life Changing in More Ways Than One

Being a model, you'd be forgiven for thinking that making the top eight on Survivor would have been a long-shot for Sarah. However, the 22-year-old proved all of Australia wrong, making a name for herself as one of the most strategic, conniving players in the game. (Moral of the story: don't judge people by their job titles.) But as we've come to know, big players often come with targets on their backs, and on Monday night, she found herself ousted from the game — via a web of even more lies, of course.

Amidst all the backstabbing however, Sarah's come off the show with even more respect for the game and those in it. Keep reading for her take on her Survivor experience.



POPSUGAR Australia: Sorry to see you go! I thought you had a real shot of making it to the end.

Sarah: I know, me too! I have so many disappointed family members and friends who are like, what the hell?! [Laughs] I even placed a Sportsbet bet on myself.

PS: How did it feel to relive it all last night?

Sarah: In a way, really positive. It was a good chance to reflect on the game I played. Half a million or no half a million dollars, I played a game I was really proud of and really can stand by, and just be really happy with as a fan. As much as it sucks to go home, I really was happy to see my journey wrapped up in that way. I've got nothing but positive feelings towards the game and having the privilege to play it. I watched it with Anneliese as well! I was like, "Why does no one believe me? I was telling the truth!" She said, "Honey, it's because you told too many lies." I'm like, yes, true.

PS: Do you reckon telling Michelle about that Tessa plan would have kept you safe and sent her home earlier instead?

Sarah: Ah, yes. Telling Michelle is a massive point of contention — did that cost me the game or did it not? I've had a lot of time to mull over it, but for me, it was a gamble, and I've chatted with Michelle since, and said, "If I did tell you about the Tessa vote, would you have told Tessa?" And she said, "You know what, I probably would have." So that would've ruined our opportunity to get rid of Tessa. She was playing an amazing game, was a massive dark horse and easily could've gone to the end. We wanted to cut that off before it could get there. We had to leave Michelle in the dark because we were worried that they were a bit too close, and unfortunately it was our undoing. It's hard to say what would've happened, because you never know how things might've changed out there. They literally change day-to-day!

PS: Michelle is quite an emotional voter . . .

Sarah: Yeah. We'd worked together the whole game for 43 days. I had hoped that one wrong move wouldn't have voided all trust, but I should've been aware of the type of player Michelle was. It's OK to be an emotional voter, but you've got to consider it when you're working with someone like that. It was obviously a big thorn in my side not to tell Michelle, but I stand by it, I have no regrets.

PS: How important are original tribe bonds at this stage of the game?

Sarah: See, it's interesting, because for some people, it's very important. Like for Locky, Samatau vs. Asaga is very prominent in his head. But for me, it was not like that at all, I really anticipated in the next few votes with the top eight, people weren't going to care if they were sitting next to an Asaga or Samatau member, they cared about sitting next to someone that they felt they can beat. So to me, it wasn't divided into Asaga vs. Samatau, it was divided into targets vs. under the radar players. We were all playing hard games out there, but in terms of who were identified targets, it was Locky, Ziggy, Luke and myself at the time. I thought if they got rid of me, there's three targets versus four under the radar players, and if I was an under the radar player, I wouldn't sit next to someone who was a massive target and threat in the game. That's the pitch I was trying to give to Locky, but he chose otherwise.

PS: I feel like the original tribes are almost a safety net people fall back to to justify their actions.

Sarah: Yeah, massively! I was a very logical person out there and put logic over loyalty. Maybe that screwed me over in the end! [Laughs]

PS: You did such a good job at playing both sides and being friends with everyone. Was that your strategy going in from the get-go?

Sarah: There's so many twists and turns that happen with Survivor and you can't always anticipate them, so you've got to be able to be flexible with your relationships. If someone gets voted off and comes back in, you've got to be able to work through that. For me, I knew it was going to be my social game that carried me through, and no matter what happened in the game, I would have enough relationships to pull from, at least early on and pre-merge.

PS: Did that get difficult at all, like you could never let your guard down?

Sarah: Oh, I cannot tell you how difficult it got! I was being very transparent at times, but I was also telling lie after lie as well. When you're out there 24/7, it's so hard not to trip yourself up, especially when you're playing a game like me, telling 20 different lies everyday and have to remember everything you've said. It was incredibly draining mentally and took a lot of effort, but at the same time, that's what I love about it. I love the intricacy of the game and that's how I wanted to play.

PS: How did you know who to actually trust?

Sarah: I really did trust Luke and Jericho. I wanted to get Luke out for a long time and was ready to jump on him early on, but he was one of those people that showed me loyalty. We were part of an Asaga core four and I think we both knew that at some point, we would turn on each other, but we were on the same page in that we wanted to get everyone else out first before we went for each other. I mean, I also had strong relationships with Anneliese and Henry, but at the end of the day, every relationship I had was an option and always really just chose the best option for me moving forward at the time.

PS: Do you reckon you've learnt how to read people better?

Sarah: Definitely. I feel like my first impressions of everyone was really spot on. The only person I got completely wrong was Luke, I thought he was a completely dumb larrikin. I was like, this guy has no idea how Survivor runs, he's going to get himself voted out, he's just being way too crazy . . . But the more I got to know him, I realised he was full of street-smarts and has a really good grasp on the game. Otherwise, my impressions were pretty dead-on with people.

PS: How life-changing is it winning rewards like KFC?

Sarah: Oh my god, I would've done anything for those chicken nuggets! The thing is, everyone just had auction, so everyone had eaten except Tara, Petey and myself. I had that bloody coconut that I paid $500 for! I was starving, I needed protein and was overwhelmed when I sat at that table — I can't tell you how good it was!

PS: What has the show taught you?

Sarah: That's one of the things I'm most grateful for, as corny as it sounds. Survivor was completely transformative. I knew that I was strong and would be able to get through it, but when you're out there and doing it, you're like, bloody hell, I'm tough, I'm smart, I can look after myself. It gives you a really good sense of who you are, because you lose yourself in the game, but when you come out of it, you really feel quite connected with who you are again. Learning about me as a person was definitely the biggest life lesson I took from that, that's why I can never be anything but grateful for being on that show. It was hard, but it was in no way a negative experience for me.

PS: Do you feel like your core instincts came out on the show and now, you have a bit more clarity?

Sarah: Yeah! I didn't really change who I was, but I think I became . . . This sounds so corny, but I think I became more authentically who I was after the show. I really learnt about myself out there and transformed into a better version of me. I do love that about the show. It's like when someone goes on a six-month holiday around Europe and is like, oh my god, I'm a completely changed person. This is similar! [Laughs]

PS: Are you still modelling?

Sarah: I am, I'm in Melbourne now just modelling in Australia, and hopefully next year at some point, I'll move over to New York. I'm signed over there, so it's just a matter of getting a visa.