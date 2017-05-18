Sarah on Her MasterChef Experience: "I'm Hoping to Find a Little More Belief in Myself"

2017's season of MasterChef has not been short on talent. We've seen Eloise score a coveted immunity pin in just the second week, and of course, some of the most creative and delicious dishes plated up for Gary, Matt and George to taste. (Where's our share?)

25-year-old Sarah has been front and centre of it. Arguably one of the show's strongest contenders, she's already found herself in the top three of every immunity cook-off, as well as earning high-praise from the judges on the range of her skill. We got some time on the phone with her to see how the experience has been shaping up.



On the competition so far . . .

"At this point, the competition is still really exciting and new to me. It's such a mile away from what I usually do in my normal life, so I'm really enjoying it — I'm loving the challenges. Even though some things are stressful, it's actually quite exciting.

On how her background has influenced her cooking and competition approach . . .

"My family's from East Malaysia, and they grew up in a very small village, so it plays a huge role in the kind of food that I've grown up with. My mum's talent for cooking and her passion for having a wide appetite for all types of cuisines plays a huge role in what I do on-screen, as well as how I cook at home. So it's really important for me to bring in my Malaysian heritage, and bring in the types of techniques as well that I know from home-cooking."

On her favourite Malaysian dish to cook and whether we'll get to see that influence . . .

"I love Hokkien noodles, I hope I get the opportunity to cook that! Or at least something that pays homage to that. Even something like a nasi lemak — that excites me, to bring village-style food and modernise it and present it to the public in a way they haven't seen before, that'd be awesome."

On how she learnt to cook . . .

"I definitely got it from my mum. But at the same time, she worked full-time, so she kind of planted that seed and I just ran wild with it. I just found such an interest and passion for it, so a lot of the stuff I do now is self-taught."

On her all-systems-go cooking approach . . .

"I just went in thinking, I'm just going to be me and have fun with this. To even have the opportunity to be on MasterChef, and actually cook for some of my heroes and do such fun challenges, for me, that's exciting. And naturally, I think I just get that way – I just get quite hyped up about it and a bit too eager at times! [Laughs]"

On her preferred type of challenges . . .

"I definitely prefer individual cooks. I like to be the kind of person that can start an idea and be in control — I think we all do! But yeah, individual cooks are a bit more fun for me."

On what she's hoping to achieve from the show . . .

"I'm honestly hoping to find a little more belief in myself, to find a bit more self-confidence and see whether I'm making the right choice to go into food. Is this the kind of life I want for myself? Is this what I want to do with my time? Can I really make my passion my future? They are the questions I want to answer through this experience, and I think I'm going to get that answer."

On her position in the competition . . .

"I would agree that I've had a really strong start. I had a great start to the competition, but I know it's going to get harder and tougher and more competitive as it goes on, so I hope I can keep coming up with new ideas and keep being creative. I do believe I have the strength to go far, so in terms of seeing what happens, who knows!"

On a fun MasterChef fact . .

"I think people assume that when you gather 24 strangers, you're going to have people that butt heads. But in actual fact, I have never been around more talented, kind and considerate people. Season 9 I think is a testament to how good friendships are made. It's about the food, it's not about trying to sabotage one another or anything like that. It's not even about putting other people down. We're all in this together, we all have our journey, and I can respect that about you."

On who she sees as her biggest competition . . .

"Straight out of the gate, I definitely respect Diana and Karlie. I'm really drawn to the food that they cook and they think so quickly on their feet, so it'll be interesting to see how they go, but I definitely think they're real, strong cooks."