Ariana Grande's Manager Refuses to Let Hate Win After Attack: "My Answer Is No"

Scooter Braun is choosing to stay positive following the horrific terror attack that left 22 dead and more than 50 injured at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the "Into You" singer's manager posted a series of heartfelt and powerful tweets offering his condolences to the victims and encouraging his followers to not let fear rule their lives.

Tonight I got home and took my parents out to dinner. Korean bbq. We drank and ate and laughed with the tables next to us. I experienced joy — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

I experienced joy for the first time in days. And I remembered...we r free. We are all different but we r free to enjoy eachother's company — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

I will honor those that r lost by living each day full. Full of fun, full of laughter, full of joy. I welcome the differences of my neighbor — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

the wish of terrorism is to take away that feeling of freedom and joy. No. That is my answer. No. We cant allow it. Fear cannot rule the day — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

More people die each year from car crashes then terrorism. Yet I will get in my car. I will choose to live then to be afraid. So... — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

Manchester I stand with you. Jakarta I stand with u..children of Syria I stand with you. We will honor you by not giving in to the darkness — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

So if u think u scared us...if you think your cowardice act made us change how we live...sorry. All you did was make us appreciate every day — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

With extraordinary evil we must fight with extraordinary greatness. Fight on. Goodnight world. Tomorrow I live full. — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

I will honor all of u by laughing loving and living. Living full for every wonderful innocent child whose life was taken too soon. — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

Am I angry? Hell yes. But how will we respond? With everything you think you took from us... love and joy and life! — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

Following the attack, Ariana has put the entire leg of her European tour on hold, and recently had an emotional reunion with her boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, on Tuesday when she flew from the UK to her hometown of Boca Raton, FL. "broken," she wrote on Twitter after the concert. "from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words."