Sean Combs Changes Name to Brother Love 2017

The Old Diddy Can't Come to the Phone Right Now — Why? Because He's Now "Brother Love"

Sean Combs, formerly known as Puff Daddy, Puffy, P. Diddy, and Diddy, revealed on Saturday — which also happened to be his 48th birthday — that he has once again decided to change his name — this time to Brother Love, or "Love" for short. The rapper and music mogul shared the news on Twitter in a video to fans, saying, "I have some very serious, serious news. I've been praying on this . . . I know it's risky because it could come off as corny to some people . . . I decided to change my name again." He went on: "I'm just not who I am before. I'm something different. So my new name is Love, aka Brother Love. I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy, or any of my other monikers but Love or Brother Love."

On Sunday night, Brother Love attended the Hollywood Film Awards, where he was honoured with the Documentary Award for Can't Stop Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story. Congrats to Didd — er, Love — on his big achievement and life-changing decision!

Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter
