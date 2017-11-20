20/11/17 20/11/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Award Season Selena Gomez at the 2017 American Music Awards Selena Gomez Makes a Triumphant Return to the AMAs After Her Kidney Transplant 20 November, 2017 by Monica Sisavat 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard Selena Gomez is back and looking better than ever! Following her kidney transplant over the Summer, Selena made a triumphant return to the American Music Awards in LA on Monday. Aside from debuting a new blonde 'do, the singer has a big night ahead of her seeing as she is performing her hit "Wolves" for the first time ever. Unfortunately, Justin Bieber didn't join her this time around — perhaps it has something to do with the couple wanting to "stay more low-key?" Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz 1 / 6 Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard 2 / 6 Image Source: Getty / J. Merritt 3 / 6 Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard 4 / 6 Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard 5 / 6 Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard 6 / 6 Join the conversation Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Selena GomezAward SeasonAMAsAmerican Music AwardsRed CarpetMusicCelebrities