 Skip Nav
Award Season
We Can't Figure Out Pink's True Feelings For Christina Aguilera's AMAs Performance
Music
Lady Gaga and Madonna's 5-Year "Feud" Is More Complex Than You Think
Celebrity Facts
4 Famous Guys Who Have Swept Emma Stone Off Her Feet
The Royals
The Best Pictures of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2017 — So Far!

Selena Gomez 2017 American Music Awards Performance

Selena Gomez's AMAs Performance Marks Her Highly Anticipated Return to the Stage

If you had any doubts that this was Selena Gomez's year, let this put them to rest. After debuting her new blond 'do on the red carpet at the American Music Awards in LA on Monday, Gomez gave her first-ever performance of her hit "Wolves." The performance marked Gomez's first time back on stage since her kidney transplant earlier this year, and it will be her only one this year. Watch it above now!

Join the conversation
TVSelena GomezAward SeasonAMAsAmerican Music AwardsMusic
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Celebrity Beauty
These Are the Hands-Down Hottest Beauty Looks of the 2017 American Music Awards
by Alaina Demopoulos
American Music Awards Red Carpet Dresses 2017
Award Season
Live: Every Next-Level Outfit At the 2017 AMAs
by Kate McGregor
Diana Ross Best Beauty Looks
Celebrity Beauty
27 Times Diana Ross Was a Goddamn Beauty Icon
by Kristina Rodulfo
Pink and Carey Hart at the 2017 American Music Awards
Award Season
Pink and Carey Hart Show Up to the AMAs Looking — Dare We Say It — F*ckin' Perfect
by Monica Sisavat
Lea Michele J. Mendel Dress at American Music Awards 2017
Award Season
Lea Michele Just Started a Trend at the AMAs With Mismatched Earrings
by Nikita Ramsinghani
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds