10/9/17 10/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Celebrity Interviews Selena Gomez's Best Interviews | Video You'll LOL Until It Hurts With Selena Gomez's Funniest Interviews 10 September, 2017 by Alessandra Foresto

Selena Gomez has a serious sense of humour. If you don't believe us, simply scroll ahead. You'll find 11 moments she made an interview funnier and, therefore, way better by being irreverent, totally honest, and straight-up adventurous. We could never forget that time she made her carpool karaoke session with James Corden on The Late Late Show a literal rollercoaster. Or that other time she seriously opened up about her hair being, er, totally fake. And believe us when we say, that's not even the best of it.

1 When She Got Scared Not Once, but Twice on The Ellen Show 1 / 11 2 When She Was a Total Dubsmash Pro With Jimmy Fallon 2 / 11 3 When She Made James Corden Ride a Rollercoaster During Her Carpool Karaoke 3 / 11 4 When She Asked Andy Cohen About His Sex Life 4 / 11 5 When She Reacted Like This to a 12-Year-Old's Perfect Pick-Up Line 5 / 11 6 When She Pounded David Letterman Because They Both Made Justin Bieber Cry 6 / 11 7 When She Let Despierta América Turn Her Into a Mummy With Toilet Paper 7 / 11 8 When She Sat Down For an Interview and Immediately Asked For a Shot of Fireball 8 / 11 9 When She Said the Last Emoji She Had Used Was the Eggplant 9 / 11 10 When She Imitated Shakira and Taylor Swift 10 / 11 11 When She Admitted Her Hair Is All Fake 11 / 11