 Skip Nav
Red Carpet
Amal Clooney's Mum Tags Along With Her Daughter and George For a Truly Sweet Red Carpet Outing
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey's Latest Move Is on a Level of Petty That We Didn't Even Know Existed
Celebrity quotes
Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall Are Beefing Over SATC, and It's Breaking Our Hearts
Ads
Warning: Your Ovaries May Burst While Watching Jake Gyllenhaal as a Dad in This New Ad

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato InStyle Awards 2017

After 6 Years, Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato Reunite, and It Feels So Good

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato have given their fans exactly what they wanted: a sweet reunion. During the InStyle Awards in Los Angeles on Monday, the long-time friends posed together for the first time since the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards. Selena was there to present her makeup artist with an award, while Demi was there to accept the Advocate of the Year Award.

Selena and Demi had fans (including us) freaking out over their recent interaction on social media in regards to Demi's Simply Complicated documentary. The "Fetish" singer praised her former BFF's honesty in the YouTube film. "This was beautiful. I'm so happy for you. You always continue to be bold and real. I wish more people were like you. Love you," Selena commented on Demi's Instagram. The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer responded with, "Thank you so much, this means the world to me and more. Love you too 🙏💗." Now that they have posed together, could this mean that a rekindled friendship is closer than we imagined? We hope so!

Image Source: Getty
Join the conversation
Celebrity FriendshipsLatina CelebrityDemi LovatoSelena GomezInstyle
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Tech News
Say Hello to Your New Facebook Messenger Personal Assistant
by Ashling Lee
How Do I Delete My Facebook Account?
Tech Tips
The Simplest Way to Delete Your Facebook
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Humour
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Most Used Emoji on Facebook 2017
Texting
The Emoji the World Loves (and Uses) the Most
by Alexandra Whiting
10 Year Anniversary of the Hashtag
Hashtags
#Memories: The Best Hashtags From the Past 10 Years
by Alexandra Whiting
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds