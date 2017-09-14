Selena Gomez's Friend Has Given Her a Life-Changing Gift

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Sep 14, 2017 at 3:07am PDT

Selena Gomez has kept a low profile these past few months, despite dropping new music, and has just shared on Instagram the real reason for her absence from public life. Just recently, Selena underwent a kidney transplant as part of her lupus treatment.

"I'm very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn't promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/"

The "beautiful friend" is fellow actress Francia Raisa, who you might remember from Bring It On All Or Nothing.

Selena confirmed she has lupus back in 2015 when she was treated with chemotherapy. Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease that attacks the body's immune system making it hyperactive and causing it to attack normal, healthy tissue and organs, like the kidney. Wishing both Selena and Francia a speedy recovery.