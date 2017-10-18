Selena Gomez Gives Her Little Sister an Empowering as Hell Message in Adorable Video

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Oct 16, 2017 at 6:41pm PDT

Selena Gomez is making sure her little sister, Gracie, grows up to be a powerful woman. The 25-year-old recently posted a video on Instagram of her younger sibling telling her "I'm not scared," to which Selena responded, "I know, because you're fearless, right? You're not scared of anything, right?" Gracie then gives her a high five to top off the cuteness.

Selena, who is currently dating The Weeknd, expanded on their adorable pep talk in the caption, writing, "I will forever let my sister know she is strong, bold, and beautiful. She will be raised to know her voice matters. She is going to understand the importance behind being a leader and inspire others by her truth."

Gracie is Selena's younger sister on her mother's side. Mandy Teefey shares the 4-year-old with her husband, Brian Teefey. A few months after Gracie was born in 2013, Selena spoke to E! news about how overjoyed she was to have a little sister. "Gracie is five months old, she's adorable," she said. "I'm obsessed with her and becoming a big sister . . . I know I've had the responsibility to be a role model for girls but, when you have a little sister of your own, you kinda think, 'OK, this is legit.'" This clearly still rings true for Selena.