Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber at 2017 American Music Awards

Selena Is Performing at the AMAs Today — Will She Bring Justin as Her Date?

It's the 2017 American Music Awards today and Selena Gomez is slated to perform her hit new song, "Wolves." Obviously we're looking forward to the performance — but we're also very keen to see if she shows up on the red carpet with her on-again boyfriend Justin Bieber as her date. The cute pair, nicknamed Jelena by their very dedicated fans, have made their renewed love public in recent weeks, even kissing without a care in the world at Justin's hockey game last week.

The last time they were spotted together in an official capacity was at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards — will you look at those fresh faces up there ^ ^ ^ — so here's hoping they've decided five years is enough time between drinks for us all. Stay tuned!

