Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber at Lake Balboa November 2017

Selena and Justin Take a Walk Down Memory Lane and Visit One of Their Old Date Spots

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber may have decided to take a step back from the public eye, but that certainly isn't stopping them from spending time together. On Monday, a fan spotted the couple enjoying a casual stroll through Lake Balboa in LA. Yep, the same place where Justin and Selena had a sweet ice cream date back in 2012. According to the fan, Justin and Selena were "freaking adorable together," and even though Justin reportedly isn't a fan of the "chaos" that ensued after he and Selena rekindled their romance, he didn't seem to mind the fan snapping a photo. Selena is set to perform at this Monday's American Music Awards — can you imagine if they show up together?

Selena GomezJustin BieberCelebrity Couples
