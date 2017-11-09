 Skip Nav
An Exhaustive List of All the Songs Selena and Justin Have Written About Each Other
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have been dating on and off for as long as we can remember, so it only makes sense that their romance inspired a lot of their music. From falling in love to dealing with heartbreak, Selena and Justin have written several songs about the highs and lows of their relationship throughout the years. Keep reading for a look at all the songs Selena and Justin have penned about each other.

1 "Love Will Remember"

Selena penned this ballad following her breakup with Justin in 2013. Not only did she include an old voicemail from her ex at the beginning of the track, but in a previous interview with InStyle, Selena said the track was the "most personal" on her Stars Dance album. "I think it's a sweet way of releasing it. It's not an aggressive approach to what people are probably expecting," she explained. "I'm sure he'll [Justin] love it too."

2 "The Heart Wants What It Wants"

Selena released "The Heart Wants What It Wants" after her breakup from Justin in November 2014 and confirmed that it was about her ex to Ryan Seacrest. "He [Justin] thought it was beautiful. I think it was really hard," Selena told Ryan. "Honestly, music is an expression, and if you will be that voice for these girls, there are some people that feel this. This is universal." While Selena didn't comment on the status of their relationship at the time, she added, "I support him. I think I always will. I'm upset when he's upset; I'm happy when he's happy. I don't want anything bad ever to happen to him. It hurts me. That's all."

3 "Sorry"

Almost immediately after Justin dropped "Sorry" from his Purpose album, fans began speculating that it was about Selena. With lyrics like "I know you know that I made those mistakes maybe once or twice / By once or twice I mean maybe a couple of hundred times / So let me, oh, let me redeem, oh, redeem myself tonight," it was hard not to. Justin later confirmed the speculation himself when he told Ellen DeGeneres in November 2015 that "Sorry" was "a little bit" about Selena Gomez. "It is tough, but there is a lot of stuff that reminds me of her," Justin told Ellen.

4 "Heartbreaker"

Justin released this track after his split from Selena in October 2013 and admitted that it was about their on-again, off-again romance. "It's a song for people going through heartbreak — like I was when I wrote it," he wrote on Twitter. "It means so much to me to be able to share what I was, and am still going through, with my fans. I'm very proud of this son and I hope it give[s] my fans some insight into my heart."

Selena later revealed what she thought of the track during a radio interview, saying, "He's super talented at being able to use what he feels and interpret that through music. I mean, it's what you do to grow as an artist; it's what I've done and many people do. It's sweet."

5 "What Do You Mean?"

In addition to giving Selena a special shout-out in the music video for the song, Justin told Ellen DeGeneres in a November 2015 interview that three of the songs on Purpose were about Selena, including "What Do You Mean?"

6 "All That Matters"

During a radio interview with Power 106 Los Angeles in December 2013, Justin revealed that Selena was the inspiration behind this track. "'All That Matters' was written when I was in a great place in my relationship," Justin explained. "At that time, she was all that mattered." When asked if the lady in question was Selena, Justin confirmed that it was. "I wrote the best music once my heart was broken," Justin added.

7 "Hold Tight"

Even though Justin has never confirmed that this track is about Selena, his manager Scooter Braun told Billboard that Justin wrote the song when he "was going through a tough time." "If you listen to the lyrics in these songs, 'Heartbreaker,' 'All That Matters,' he's pouring his heart out," Scooter explained. The song was released around the same time of one of Selena and Justin's breakups.

8 "Recovery"

Justin debuted this track after splitting from Selena and later hinted on Twitter that it was about their split. "Recovery is an acknowledgment that in life you can't just fall down and not get over things. You have to step up and recover," he tweeted. "At the time, I was going through a very hard breakup and when you're going through stuff like that, you think that the world is just gonna end. Then you wake up the next day and realise that life has to go on. Recovery is that feeling you get when you start to move on and make things better for yourself because yesterday is gone and tomorrow is here."

9 "Nothing Like Us"

Following his January 2013 split from Selena, Justin dropped this breakup ballad from his Believe Acoustic album. According to Us Weekly, Justin was done with the drama and the song was his response to Selena. "It tells the whole story about how he broke up with her, she begged him to take her back, and then he decided he was done for good," a source added.

10 "Mark My Words"

During an interview with Access Hollywood's Billy Bush in November 2015, Justin revealed that Selena was also the inspiration behind "Mark My Words." "[She] is someone I love dearly. I'm never going to stop loving her," he said. "I'm never going to stop checking in on her. I don't think if you end a relationship, you should end that, unless it was super toxic and you guys were hurting each other physically or mentally. We always respected each other and we still respect each other."

11 "Where Are U Now"

Skrillex and Diplo, who collaborated with Justin on the song, said that "Justin wrote this record during a tough time in his life." Justin then made it pretty clear that the track was written about Selena when the words "Where R Now, Selena" appeared in the music video for the song.

12 "Friends"

While Justin has never confirmed that "Friends" is about Selena, the lyrics and the timing of the song's release seem to suggest that it is. Not only does Justin talk about a failed relationship, but he stays hopeful that he and his ex can be still remain friends. Justin also released "Friends" in the Summer of 2017, which just so happens to be around the same time he reconnected with Selena following her kidney transplant. Coincidence? I think not.

