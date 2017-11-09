An Exhaustive List of All the Songs Selena and Justin Have Written About Each Other

Justin released this track after his split from Selena in October 2013 and admitted that it was about their on-again, off-again romance. "It's a song for people going through heartbreak — like I was when I wrote it," he wrote on Twitter. "It means so much to me to be able to share what I was, and am still going through, with my fans. I'm very proud of this son and I hope it give[s] my fans some insight into my heart."

Selena later revealed what she thought of the track during a radio interview, saying, "He's super talented at being able to use what he feels and interpret that through music. I mean, it's what you do to grow as an artist; it's what I've done and many people do. It's sweet."