Look Away, The Weeknd! Selena Gomez Kisses Her Co-Star While Filming Woody Allen Movie

After spending most of this year promoting new music, Selena Gomez put her acting shoes back on and stepped right into a kissing scene with her co-star Timothée Chalamet on the set of Woody Allen's new untitled movie. The two were captured filming on the streets of NYC on Monday, with the famous director offering direction in between takes of the romantic scene. Selena has been in the Big Apple with her boyfriend, The Weeknd, for New York Fashion Week, attending the Harper's Bazaar Icons party and taking casual strolls.

Details on Allen's film are still secret, which is not surprising considering the director likes to keep his plots under wraps until closer to a premiere date, but sources speculate that it will be a coming-of-age love story. The last time we saw Selena on the big screen was when she played a sorority president in Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising back in 2016, but she has kept busy releasing mini movies for her latest hit songs "Bad Liar" and "Fetish" and voicing the beloved Mavis for the third time in Hotel Transylvania 3.

If you're wondering about Selena's hot co-star Timothée, he's acted mostly in independent films before landing his breakthrough role as the lead in Call Me Your Name, which is already garnering Oscar buzz and is set to be released in Australia on Boxing Day.