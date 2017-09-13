 Skip Nav
GIFs
Bill Skarsgard Is Extremely Hot, and We Are Not Clowning Around
The Royals
15 Times Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Sibling Bond Reigned Supreme
Battle of the Sexes
Emma Stone Attends the US Open With Billie Jean King, the Tennis Pro She Plays in Battle of the Sexes
Celebrity Kids
Shiloh Is Literally the Spitting Image of Brad Pitt at Angelina Jolie's Movie Premiere

Selena Gomez Kissing Timothee Chalamet on Movie Set Pictures

Look Away, The Weeknd! Selena Gomez Kisses Her Co-Star While Filming Woody Allen Movie

View In Slideshow
Look Away, The Weeknd! Selena Gomez Kisses Her Co-Star While Filming Woody Allen Movie
Image Source: Getty

After spending most of this year promoting new music, Selena Gomez put her acting shoes back on and stepped right into a kissing scene with her co-star Timothée Chalamet on the set of Woody Allen's new untitled movie. The two were captured filming on the streets of NYC on Monday, with the famous director offering direction in between takes of the romantic scene. Selena has been in the Big Apple with her boyfriend, The Weeknd, for New York Fashion Week, attending the Harper's Bazaar Icons party and taking casual strolls.

Details on Allen's film are still secret, which is not surprising considering the director likes to keep his plots under wraps until closer to a premiere date, but sources speculate that it will be a coming-of-age love story. The last time we saw Selena on the big screen was when she played a sorority president in Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising back in 2016, but she has kept busy releasing mini movies for her latest hit songs "Bad Liar" and "Fetish" and voicing the beloved Mavis for the third time in Hotel Transylvania 3.

If you're wondering about Selena's hot co-star Timothée, he's acted mostly in independent films before landing his breakthrough role as the lead in Call Me Your Name, which is already garnering Oscar buzz and is set to be released in Australia on Boxing Day.

Related
Selena Gomez Says This 1 Person Helped Guide Her Through Her Career
Look Away, The Weeknd! Selena Gomez Kisses Her Co-Star While Filming Woody Allen Movie
Image Source: Getty / Raymond Hall
1 / 4
Look Away, The Weeknd! Selena Gomez Kisses Her Co-Star While Filming Woody Allen Movie
Image Source: Getty / Marc Piasecki
2 / 4
Look Away, The Weeknd! Selena Gomez Kisses Her Co-Star While Filming Woody Allen Movie
Image Source: Getty / Pierre Suu
3 / 4
Look Away, The Weeknd! Selena Gomez Kisses Her Co-Star While Filming Woody Allen Movie
Image Source: Getty / Pierre Suu
4 / 4
Join the conversation
Timothée ChalametLatina CelebritySelena GomezWoody AllenMoviesStars On Set
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Texting
The Emoji the World Loves (and Uses) the Most
by Alexandra Whiting
Husband's Letter to Stay-at-Home Mom
Working Parents
This Husband's Letter to His Wife Will Change the Way You Think of Stay-at-Home Mums
by Perri Konecky
How Do I Use Facebook Messenger M Suggestions?
Tech News
Say Hello to Your New Facebook Messenger Personal Assistant
by Ashling Lee
How Do I Delete My Facebook Account?
Tech Tips
The Simplest Way to Delete Your Facebook
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
If Toddlers Had Facebook
Toddlers
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds