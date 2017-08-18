You're Going to Freak the F*ck Out Over This Selena Gomez Doppelgänger From Mexico

It looks like the Wizards of Wavery Place may have cloned Selena Gomez in a freaky experiment, because Sofia Solares, a 23-year-old from Mexico, has us seeing double. Sofia was recently spotted on Instagram, where fans immediately noticed the uncanny resemblance she bares to the pop star. Between the chopped dark hair, the shape of their faces, the eyebrows, and just about every single facial feature, these two could basically pass for identical twins.

The best part is, Sofia loves Selena and really enjoys how everyone has recognised their resemblance. With Sofia's Instagram photos flooded with comments like, "I'm convinced this is Selena," and "She's literally identical to Selena Gomez I'm bugging out," there's really no denying how identical they are.

"Yes, I love Selena Gomez and I declare myself a fan of hers and of course it would be a dream to know that she is aware of my existence," Sofia told E! News in translated quotes. "If she were to take a few minutes to write something to me — I would cry of happiness!"

But no matter how many comments she gets from strangers amazed at their similar looks, Sofia will always stay true to herself and her identity. "There are occasions where she can put something on or change her look, etc. and when I like something I wear it or I'll do it because it truly inspires me," Sofia explained. "I mean, it's great that I look like her, but I don't want to lose myself trying to be someone that I'm not!"

Read on to see some of Sofia's photos, and prepare to be amazed at Selena's long-lost twin.