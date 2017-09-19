 Skip Nav
Award Season
50 Emmys Moments That You Definitely Didn't See on TV
Jodie Whittaker
Benedict Cumberbatch on the New Doctor Who: "Why Can't It Be a Woman?"
Award Season
Riz Ahmed Celebrates His Emmy Win With a Rousing Speech on Prejudice and Injustice
Celebrity Kids
The Complicated Reason Nicole Kidman Didn't Thank Her 2 Older Kids at the Emmys

Selena Gomez's Mum's Quotes About Her Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez's Mum Reveals She Felt "Helpless" During Daughter's Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez's mum, Mandy Teefey, is breaking her silence about her daughter's recent kidney transplant. The 41-year-old producer and manager shared the same hospital bed photo that Selena posted on social media to announce her surgery and recovery, but her message was different:

This picture is one of the most breathtaking images that will live with me forever. For all those moments of not knowing if we were going up or going down, I can always come back to this picture and know we can always make it back up. As a mother I was helpless, scared and all I could do was pray for both of them, Francia's beautiful family. I am pretty sure I am banned from that hospital. Mama Bear was in high gear. Selena gained a kidney, I was able to keep my little girl, but I also gained another daughter...thank you to everyone who was there for Sel, Francia and our families. We survived from all the love, prayers and God.

Selena recently revealed that she underwent the major surgery earlier this Summer due to complications with lupus, and the person who donated the organ was one of her best friends, actress Francia Raisa.

Virginia Almendarez, Francia's mum, also opened up about the experience, speaking to Al Rojo Vivo after the announcement, saying her daughter and Selena are closer than ever. "The love between them has really grown," she said. "Selena is a great girl, and she also has a big heart, as does Francia. I'm very proud of both of them. Francia has a huge heart because not anyone would just let go of one of their organs to give it to someone else."

Image Source: Getty / David Livingston
Join the conversation
Francia RaisaLatina CelebrityCelebrity InstagramsSelena Gomez
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Pregnancy
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
Ronnie and Georgia Kids' Room Copied From Pinterest
Opinion
Facebook Found a Kids' Room on Pinterest That Looks Just Like Ronnie and Georgia's
by Alexandra Whiting
How Do I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Pride Month
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
Dad's Letter to Sons About Being a Man
Fatherhood
Dad's Note to His Sons About What It Means to Be a Man Should Be Required Reading
by Perri Konecky
Husband's Letter to Stay-at-Home Mom
Working Parents
This Husband's Letter to His Wife Will Change the Way You Think of Stay-at-Home Mums
by Perri Konecky
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds