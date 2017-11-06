06/11/17 06/11/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Latina Love Selena Gomez's Relationship History Who Has Selena Gomez Dated? Here Are the Lucky Guys She's Been Linked To Besides Bieber and the Weeknd 6 November, 2017 by Macy Daniela Martin 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty / Raymond Hall From releasing new songs like "Bad Liar" and "Wolves" to stepping up her fashion game and revealing she had a kidney transplant, Selena Gomez has had quite a big past year. The former Disney star turned superstar singer has also had a lot going on with her love life, most recently breaking up with boyfriend The Weeknd. So, since Selena is just keeping us on our toes when it comes to her love life, we're taking a look back at her rumoured and confirmed flames. Keep scrolling to remember all the guys Selena has been linked to. — Additional reporting by Celia Fernandez and Alessandra Foresto Related17 of Selena Gomez's Sexiest Bikini Photos The Weeknd: Flame Image Source: Getty / Jamie McCarthy History: The "Starboy" singer and Selena were caught kissing in Los Angeles in January 2017. The photos spoke for themselves — and Bella Hadid, The Weeknd's ex-girlfriend, was having none of it. In April 2017, the pair went official by posting photos of each other on Instagram. They made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala and even got a puppy together. Current standing: After dating for 10 months, Selena and The Weeknd have reportedly called their relationship quits. It is said the two broke up because of the distance with him being on tour and her being in New York filming a movie but they are "still in touch". 1 / 10 Charlie Puth: Rumour Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur History: Charlie and Selena first met at the 2015 MTV VMAs. "I just went up to her and started talking to her," he told US Weekly. The duo later recorded a song — "We Don't Talk Anymore" — for his hit debut album. Current standing: Charlie is going on tour with Selena this Summer, and according to US Weekly, the duo is already getting really close. "It's not serious, but she's super into him," a source told the mag. 2 / 10 Samuel Krost: Flame Image Sources: Instagram user selenagomez and Instagram user samuelkrost History: Samuel runs in the same circle as Selena's pal Gigi Hadid, so they've obviously hung out before. Rumors swirled, however, when the two were spotted holding hands on their way to NYC restaurant Cipriani and again at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA. Current standing: While they were together, Samuel shared photos of his Costa Rican holiday with Selena on Instagram, also being photographed while out for dinner together in NYC. After their breakup, Samuel confirmed their relationship on Instagram. 3 / 10 Niall Horan: Rumour Image Sources: Getty / Gilbert Carrasquillo and Getty / Carrie Davenport History: Niall and his One Direction bandmates presented Selena with the award for best pop video back at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards. Since then, the band has taken a break and Niall has reportedly been cosying up to Selena. Current standing: After reportedly "hugging and kissing" the One Direction member at Jenna Dewan Tatum's 35th birthday party, claiming team 1D on Instagram, and stepping out with Niall in London after the X Factor finale in December 2015, Selena has certainly sparked all kinds of relationship rumours. 4 / 10 Zedd: Flame Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz History: Selena and Zedd briefly dated in early 2015, despite Diplo's claims that the whole thing was a publicity stunt. Current standing: "I adore Anton [Zedd] a lot and I definitely had a thing with him, which was nice," Selena told New England radio show The Edge Afternoons. 5 / 10 Orlando Bloom: Rumour Image Sources: Getty / C Flanigan and Getty / Noam Galai History: Selena and Orlando were photographed together in 2014, and though nothing was confirmed back then, the pair are said to have cosied up in Las Vegas at Selena's Revival tour launch party in 2016. Current standing: After rumours of their encounter in Las Vegas hit the internet, Orlando's long-time girlfriend, Katy Perry, tweeted "Instead of giving energy & eyeballs to dumb conspiracy 🚮 check out how C👁👁L this is" with a video of Orlando's charitable work in Ukraine. Selena liked the tweet so it seems like it was all a misunderstanding. 6 / 10 Justin Bieber: Flame Image Source: Getty / Barry King History: Selena and Justin had a five-year roller-coaster romance filled with ups and downs, which officially ended in 2015. Current standing: The Revival singer has nothing but good things to say about her former love and his new career direction, telling The New York Times: "While people were writing that I was stupid for being in it, this is what I always saw in him. I'm like, duh!" Meanwhile, Justin has been posting some cryptic TBTs on Instagram — perhaps he wants her back? He might be working on that because the two were spotted having breakfast and even going to church together recently. 7 / 10 Taylor Lautner: Flame Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur History: Selena and Taylor met in Vancouver in 2009 while she was filming Ramona and Beezus and he was shooting Twilight: New Moon. Unfortunately, their young love didn't last long. Selena told Seventeen: "We would go out to lunch and dinner, but I knew he had paparazzi following him and I had paparazzi following me . . . People were getting a little crazy about us." Current standing: Though things didn't work out between them, Selena said about Taylor: "He is so sweet. Taylor has made me so happy. I didn't know I could be that happy." 8 / 10 Nick Jonas: Flame Image Sources: Getty / Brad Barket and Getty / Manny Hernandez History: Selena and Nick briefly dated for a few months in 2008, sending Jonas Brothers fans into a frenzy. Current standing: Although they broke up five years ago, Selena recently confirmed Nick's straight status to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, saying: "I dated him!" 9 / 10 David Henrie: Rumour Image Source: Getty / Michael Buckner History: David played Selena's TV brother on Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place, and the two remained good friends after the show ended in 2012. They reportedly went on a date back in 2014. Current standing: David recently revealed to Teen.com that, although he's "way behind on" listening to Revival, he's super "protective" of Selena — and all the women in his life. 10 / 10 Join the conversation Latina LoveLatina CelebrityDatingCouplesCelebritySelena Gomez