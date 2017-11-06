 Skip Nav
Celebrity Friendships
Guess It Wasn't Too Late to Say Sorry, Because Justin and Selena Are Officially Back Together
Celebrity Instagrams
Let's Talk About Mark Ruffalo's Shirtless Throwback Photo For a Quick Sec
Red Carpet
What a 5-Year-Old Girl Just Convinced Prince William to Talk to Prince George About
Humour
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Might Be a Couple Again, and the Internet Is Freaking Out

Selena Gomez's Relationship History

Who Has Selena Gomez Dated? Here Are the Lucky Guys She's Been Linked To Besides Bieber and the Weeknd

View In Slideshow
Who Has Selena Gomez Dated? Here Are the Lucky Guys She's Been Linked To Besides Bieber and the Weeknd
Image Source: Getty / Raymond Hall

From releasing new songs like "Bad Liar" and "Wolves" to stepping up her fashion game and revealing she had a kidney transplant, Selena Gomez has had quite a big past year. The former Disney star turned superstar singer has also had a lot going on with her love life, most recently breaking up with boyfriend The Weeknd.

So, since Selena is just keeping us on our toes when it comes to her love life, we're taking a look back at her rumoured and confirmed flames. Keep scrolling to remember all the guys Selena has been linked to.

Additional reporting by Celia Fernandez and Alessandra Foresto

Related
17 of Selena Gomez's Sexiest Bikini Photos
The Weeknd: Flame
The Weeknd: Flame
Image Source: Getty / Jamie McCarthy
1 / 10
Charlie Puth: Rumour
Charlie Puth: Rumour
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur
  • History: Charlie and Selena first met at the 2015 MTV VMAs. "I just went up to her and started talking to her," he told US Weekly. The duo later recorded a song — "We Don't Talk Anymore" — for his hit debut album.
  • Current standing: Charlie is going on tour with Selena this Summer, and according to US Weekly, the duo is already getting really close. "It's not serious, but she's super into him," a source told the mag.
2 / 10
Samuel Krost: Flame
Samuel Krost: Flame
Image Sources: Instagram user selenagomez and Instagram user samuelkrost
3 / 10
Niall Horan: Rumour
Niall Horan: Rumour
Image Sources: Getty / Gilbert Carrasquillo and Getty / Carrie Davenport
4 / 10
Zedd: Flame
Zedd: Flame
Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz
  • History: Selena and Zedd briefly dated in early 2015, despite Diplo's claims that the whole thing was a publicity stunt.
  • Current standing: "I adore Anton [Zedd] a lot and I definitely had a thing with him, which was nice," Selena told New England radio show The Edge Afternoons.
5 / 10
Orlando Bloom: Rumour
Orlando Bloom: Rumour
Image Sources: Getty / C Flanigan and Getty / Noam Galai
  • History: Selena and Orlando were photographed together in 2014, and though nothing was confirmed back then, the pair are said to have cosied up in Las Vegas at Selena's Revival tour launch party in 2016.
  • Current standing: After rumours of their encounter in Las Vegas hit the internet, Orlando's long-time girlfriend, Katy Perry, tweeted "Instead of giving energy & eyeballs to dumb conspiracy 🚮 check out how C👁👁L this is" with a video of Orlando's charitable work in Ukraine. Selena liked the tweet so it seems like it was all a misunderstanding.
6 / 10
Justin Bieber: Flame
Justin Bieber: Flame
Image Source: Getty / Barry King
  • History: Selena and Justin had a five-year roller-coaster romance filled with ups and downs, which officially ended in 2015.
  • Current standing: The Revival singer has nothing but good things to say about her former love and his new career direction, telling The New York Times: "While people were writing that I was stupid for being in it, this is what I always saw in him. I'm like, duh!" Meanwhile, Justin has been posting some cryptic TBTs on Instagram — perhaps he wants her back? He might be working on that because the two were spotted having breakfast and even going to church together recently.
7 / 10
Taylor Lautner: Flame
Taylor Lautner: Flame
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur
  • History: Selena and Taylor met in Vancouver in 2009 while she was filming Ramona and Beezus and he was shooting Twilight: New Moon. Unfortunately, their young love didn't last long. Selena told Seventeen: "We would go out to lunch and dinner, but I knew he had paparazzi following him and I had paparazzi following me . . . People were getting a little crazy about us."
  • Current standing: Though things didn't work out between them, Selena said about Taylor: "He is so sweet. Taylor has made me so happy. I didn't know I could be that happy."
8 / 10
Nick Jonas: Flame
Nick Jonas: Flame
Image Sources: Getty / Brad Barket and Getty / Manny Hernandez
  • History: Selena and Nick briefly dated for a few months in 2008, sending Jonas Brothers fans into a frenzy.
  • Current standing: Although they broke up five years ago, Selena recently confirmed Nick's straight status to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, saying: "I dated him!"
9 / 10
David Henrie: Rumour
David Henrie: Rumour
Image Source: Getty / Michael Buckner
  • History: David played Selena's TV brother on Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place, and the two remained good friends after the show ended in 2012. They reportedly went on a date back in 2014.
  • Current standing: David recently revealed to Teen.com that, although he's "way behind on" listening to Revival, he's super "protective" of Selena — and all the women in his life.
10 / 10
Join the conversation
Latina LoveLatina CelebrityDatingCouplesCelebritySelena Gomez
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Replika
Meet Replika, the AI Bot That Wants to Be Your Best Friend
by Chelsea Hassler
Demi Lovato Purple Alice and Olivia Dress at InStyle Awards
Celebrity Style
Demi Lovato Looks Like She Was Dipped in a Pool of Lilac Water and Emerged a Goddess
by Celia Fernandez
American Sign Language Beauty Videos on Instagram
American Sign Language
This Beauty Blogger Uses Sign Language to Make Her Videos Accessible For All
by Brinton Parker
Taylor Swift "Call It What You Want" Lyrics
Music
5 Intimate Details Taylor Swift Reveals About Joe Alwyn in "Call It What You Want"
by Kelsie Gibson
Selena Gomez Jacquemus Mismatched Heels
Celebrity Style
The Only Thing Mismatched About Selena Gomez's Look Is Her Shoes — but It Totally Works
by Celia Fernandez
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds