18/8/17 18/8/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Latina Celebrity Selena Gomez Scares on The Ellen DeGeneres Show All the Times Selena Gomez Has Been a Victim of Ellen DeGeneres' Scares 18 August, 2017 by Alessandra Foresto 4 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Warner Bros. / Michael Rozman If you're going on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, you're going to get a good scare. Selena Gomez is one of the many celebrities who can attest to that. She has been terrified by Ellen's antics four times over the past few years (most recently twice in one day). And even though Selena claims she loves to be scared, the singer and actress utters a legitimate scream every time someone jumps behind her or from a box. Keep scrolling to see all the times she's hilariously been a victim of Ellen's scares, and then check out her performance of "Same Old Love" and discussion of lupus on the show. Related29 Times Selena Gomez Was Super-Beautiful and She Knew It While promoting her album Revival, Ellen got Selena with a man dressed as Taylor Swift. 1 / 3 Ellen scared Selena with a vampire while they appropriately talked about her film Hotel Transylvania. 2 / 3 Selena made the mistake of telling Ellen she loves to be frightened, and while she plotted to get BFF Taylor, she got a taste of the host's sneakiness. 3 / 3 Join the conversation Latina CelebritySelena GomezEllen DeGeneresViral VideosThe Ellen DeGeneres ShowHalloween