 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Head Out in London, and Holy Kit, His Jeans Are Tight!
The Royals
A Very Smart and Serious-Looking Prince George Attends His First Day of School
Celebrity Interviews
12 Lovely Things We Learned About George and Amal From Their Joint THR Interview
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Expecting Their Third Child!

Selena Gomez Time Magazine Interview 2017

Selena Gomez Says This 1 Person Helped Guide Her Through Her Career

Selena Gomez is gracing her first cover of Time for the magazine's special project edition dubbed "Firsts." The magazine features 46 different covers with women, like Serena Williams, Oprah Winfrey, and Shonda Rhimes, who are all changing the world by being the firsts to break records and accomplish goals. Selena was the first person to hit 100 million subscribers on Instagram and is being called "The Tastemaker" for the influential power her social media holds. Reportedly, Selena could makes upwards of $550,000 from an Instagram ad.

In the interview, the 25-year-old, who is currently dating The Weeknd, opens up about the one person that helped shape her and her love for performing."When I started working my mum was the person in my life that helped guide me through most of that. She was 16 so we kind of grew up together," she said. "Everything that I am is kind of become a little bit of what my mom's gone through. She had the ability of making me feel like I was still capable of doing everything I wanted."

When Selena first started in the industry, her mum, Mandy Teefey, and her stepdad, Brian Teefey, were her managers, but they famously decided to part ways back in 2014. Selena talked about that time to W in 2016: "I was like, 'Mum, I gotta figure it out on my own.' It was the kid-going-to-college in my mind." Selena and her mum continue to work closely as executive producers of the hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why.

Related
Selena Gomez Might Be Sending a Message to Her Instagram Hackers With This Photo

The singer also used the Time interview to reveal just how important her relationship with her fans is to her, saying, "It's already difficult to get up every day and just feel good about yourself without seeing the highlights of everyone else's life. That's why I like being vulnerable with my fans on social media. I like that they've seen my mistakes. I try to use that as a way to connect with them. That's all I can do. I hope that they know that strength doesn't mean that you have to put on a facade. Strength is being vulnerable."

Image Source: Getty
Join the conversation
Celebrity InterviewsMagazine CoversSelena GomezCelebrity QuotesTime
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Interviews
Channing Tatum Reveals the Truly Horrible Trick He Played on Wife Jenna Before He Proposed
by Caitlin Hacker
Kate Winslet Quotes About Leonardo DiCaprio in Glamour 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Shut the Front Door: Kate and Leo Still Quote Titanic to Each Other
by Caitlin Hacker
Robert Pattinson and Dustin Diamond Were Roommates
Celebrity Interviews
You'll Scratch Your Head Just Like Rob When You Find Out Who He Used to Live With
by Caitlin Hacker
George Clooney Quotes About Fatherhood August 2017
Celebrity Interviews
George Clooney Opens Up About Fatherhood: "You Always Have to Just Enjoy the Ride"
by Monica Sisavat
Demi Lovato Fitness Routine
Celebrity Interviews
Demi Lovato Tells Us About Her Week of Workouts (Spoiler Alert: It's Intense)
by Dominique Astorino
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds