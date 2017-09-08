Selena Gomez Says This 1 Person Helped Guide Her Through Her Career

Selena Gomez is gracing her first cover of Time for the magazine's special project edition dubbed "Firsts." The magazine features 46 different covers with women, like Serena Williams, Oprah Winfrey, and Shonda Rhimes, who are all changing the world by being the firsts to break records and accomplish goals. Selena was the first person to hit 100 million subscribers on Instagram and is being called "The Tastemaker" for the influential power her social media holds. Reportedly, Selena could makes upwards of $550,000 from an Instagram ad.

In the interview, the 25-year-old, who is currently dating The Weeknd, opens up about the one person that helped shape her and her love for performing."When I started working my mum was the person in my life that helped guide me through most of that. She was 16 so we kind of grew up together," she said. "Everything that I am is kind of become a little bit of what my mom's gone through. She had the ability of making me feel like I was still capable of doing everything I wanted."

When Selena first started in the industry, her mum, Mandy Teefey, and her stepdad, Brian Teefey, were her managers, but they famously decided to part ways back in 2014. Selena talked about that time to W in 2016: "I was like, 'Mum, I gotta figure it out on my own.' It was the kid-going-to-college in my mind." Selena and her mum continue to work closely as executive producers of the hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why.



Selena Gomez Might Be Sending a Message to Her Instagram Hackers With This Photo Related

The singer also used the Time interview to reveal just how important her relationship with her fans is to her, saying, "It's already difficult to get up every day and just feel good about yourself without seeing the highlights of everyone else's life. That's why I like being vulnerable with my fans on social media. I like that they've seen my mistakes. I try to use that as a way to connect with them. That's all I can do. I hope that they know that strength doesn't mean that you have to put on a facade. Strength is being vulnerable."