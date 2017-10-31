Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have reportedly broken up after nearly a year of dating, People reports. "She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship," a source told the publication. "It's been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn't easy on them." Even though Selena "always made an effort" to join him on tour, "that played a part in them getting distant. It's over for now, but they're still in touch."

Selena and The Weeknd's split comes on the heels of her reconciliation with ex Justin Bieber. It was initially reported that The Weeknd was totally fine with the exes being friends, but it looks like the singer may have had a change of heart. Selena and The Weeknd first began dating in January, and the last time they hit a red carpet together was at the Harper's Bazaar Icons event in NYC back in September.