 Skip Nav
Celebrity Friendships
Guess It Wasn't Too Late to Say Sorry, Because Justin and Selena May Be Back Together
Wedding
This Is Us Star Justin Hartley Is Officially a Married Man
Red Carpet
Alexander Skarsgard Channels Bozo the Clown With His . . . Dazzling New Hairdo
Viral Videos
Timeless Vampire Jared Leto Tries to Guess His Own Age in Photos — and It Doesn't Go Well

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Break Up

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Have Reportedly Broken Up

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have reportedly broken up after nearly a year of dating, People reports. "She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship," a source told the publication. "It's been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn't easy on them." Even though Selena "always made an effort" to join him on tour, "that played a part in them getting distant. It's over for now, but they're still in touch."

Selena and The Weeknd's split comes on the heels of her reconciliation with ex Justin Bieber. It was initially reported that The Weeknd was totally fine with the exes being friends, but it looks like the singer may have had a change of heart. Selena and The Weeknd first began dating in January, and the last time they hit a red carpet together was at the Harper's Bazaar Icons event in NYC back in September.

Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
Join the conversation
The WeekndSelena GomezCelebrity BreakupsCelebrity Couples
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Pregnancy
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
Ronnie and Georgia Kids' Room Copied From Pinterest
Opinion
Facebook Found a Kids' Room on Pinterest That Looks Just Like Ronnie and Georgia's
by Alexandra Whiting
How Do I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Pride Month
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
Most Used Emoji on Facebook 2017
Texting
The Emoji the World Loves (and Uses) the Most
by Alexandra Whiting
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds