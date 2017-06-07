07/6/17 07/6/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity The Weeknd Selena Gomez and The Weeknd on a Date in NYC June 2017 Selena Gomez Does Date Night With The Weeknd After Praising Ex Justin Bieber 7 June, 2017 by Brittney Stephens 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow Image Source: Splash News Online Selena Gomez and The Weeknd stepped out for a night on the town in NYC on Monday. The couple were spotted walking hand in hand while arriving for a romantic dinner at Rao's restaurant, with Selena sporting a slinky silver slip dress. Ahead of date night with her current boyfriend, Selena stopped by Sirius XM's The Morning Mash Up to talk about the One Love Manchester benefit concert, which took place in the UK over the weekend. Of the event, which was hosted by Ariana Grande and brought out moving performances by Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, and Selena's ex Justin Bieber, the "Bad Liar" singer praised his set, saying, "I thought Justin did great. It was really beautiful." Justin broke down in tears while singing the hits "Cold Water" and "Love Yourself" during the show, telling the crowd, "I'm not going to let go of hope. I'm not going to let go of love. I'm not going to let go of God. Put your hand up if you're not going to let go." RelatedThere's a Chance Justin Bieber Is Responsible For Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's Romance What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Splash News Online 1 / 2 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Splash News Online 2 / 2 Join the conversation Share this post The WeekndSelena GomezCelebrity QuotesJustin BieberCelebrity Couples