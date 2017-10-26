Selena Gomez Declares She's "Been Crying With the Wolves" in Her New Song

Selena Gomez is back in business with a catchy new song. The 25-year-old just released a visualiser for "Wolves," an electronic-tinged track featuring Marshmello. This is the third EDM feature Selena has done in her career, and we can definitely say the third time is the charm for this one.

The "Wolves" lyrics tell a story of a person "crying with the wolves" in order to get to that special someone. In an interview with Apple Music, Gomez revealed she decided to do the song because it's "very personal and the lyrics just have a whole story of its own. Weirdly at the same time I was working on it in Japan, I was going through stuff too so it's mirrored everything."

When you listen to it, you'll feel like she's singing right in front of you. It's that good.