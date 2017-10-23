Selena Gomez Is Getting Back Into Music, but This Time With an EDM Twist

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Oct 19, 2017 at 3:39pm PDT

In case you had any doubts, Selena Gomez's love of EDM music is the real deal. The "Bad Liar" singer recently announced on Instagram that she's releasing a collaboration with EDM producer and DJ Marshmello, called "Wolves." The song is set to drop on Oct. 25, and we are already sitting at the edge of our seats waiting for it given how catchy her last forays into the genre have been.

This is the third EDM feature Selena has done in her career. She was previously on the hits "It Ain't Me" with Kygo and "I Want You to Know" with Zedd. This will be the first song Gomez has released since "Fetish" in July. Could this mean the pop star is going to make EDM her permanent sound? Maybe not, but we do know that Selenators will be head over heels for her new music no matter what she tries.