 Skip Nav
Celebrity News
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Cars Burglarised 1 Year After Paris Robbery
Celebrity Kids
Everything We Know So Far About Kate Middleton and Prince William's Third Baby
The Royals
Prince Harry Brings Meghan Markle to Buckingham Palace to Have Tea With Queen Elizabeth II
Best of 2017
36 Celebrity Couples Who Have Already Broken Up This Year

Selena Gomez Wolves Song

Selena Gomez Is Getting Back Into Music, but This Time With an EDM Twist

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

In case you had any doubts, Selena Gomez's love of EDM music is the real deal. The "Bad Liar" singer recently announced on Instagram that she's releasing a collaboration with EDM producer and DJ Marshmello, called "Wolves." The song is set to drop on Oct. 25, and we are already sitting at the edge of our seats waiting for it given how catchy her last forays into the genre have been.

This is the third EDM feature Selena has done in her career. She was previously on the hits "It Ain't Me" with Kygo and "I Want You to Know" with Zedd. This will be the first song Gomez has released since "Fetish" in July. Could this mean the pop star is going to make EDM her permanent sound? Maybe not, but we do know that Selenators will be head over heels for her new music no matter what she tries.

Join the conversation
Latina CelebritySelena GomezMusic
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Music
33 of the Most Romantic Love Songs of 2017
by Tara Block
Sia Everyday Is Christmas Album
Music
Sia's Dropping a Holiday Album, So We'll Be Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree
by Laura Marie Meyers
Sam Smith Pictures Over the Years
Music
See How Much Sam Smith Has Transformed Since 2013
by Johnni Macke
Taylor Swift "Gorgeous" Song
Music
Taylor Swift Just Teased a Brand-New Song
by Laura Marie Meyers
Reactions to Taylor Swift's Reputation Secret Sessions
Music
Taylor Swift Hosted a Surprise Listening Party For Fans — at Her House!
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds