Is Serena Williams Having a Boy or Girl?

Whoops! Venus Williams May Have Just Revealed the Sex of Serena's Baby

The Williams sisters clearly aren't good at keeping secrets. Just a month after Serena accidentally announced her pregnancy on Snapchat, her sister made a slip-up about the sex of the baby during an interview with Eurosport on Wednesday. After winning the second round of the French Open, Venus joked about possible baby names, saying, "She's going to call me 'favourite aunt.' Every day we're like, 'Baby Vee, baby Isher, baby Lyn,' so we all want the baby to be named after us." Whoops!

Serena is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, and earlier this month, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala. Perhaps George Clooney's mum has some damage-control advice for Venus?

Image Source: Getty / Taylor Hill
