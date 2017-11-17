Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Are Married!

 Skip Nav
Serena Williams is a married woman! The tennis superstar wed Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in a gorgeous Beauty and the Beast-themed wedding at the Contemporary Arts Centre in New Orleans on Thursday. The star-studded ceremony brought out pals like Beyoncé and JAY-Z, Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria, and Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour, who were all "expected to dress to the theme," according to ET. A source also told the outlet that upon arrival, the high-profile guests were greeted with "Be Our Guest" while sipping cocktails before the ceremony. Another big part of the nuptials was the couple's 2-month-old daughter, Alexis Olympia, who was born in September.

Serena and Alexis announced their engagement in December 2016, and Serena revealed her pregnancy via Snapchat four months later. Ahead of her big day, Serena made her first red carpet appearance since welcoming daughter Alexis at the Glamour Women of the Year awards, where she honoured model Gigi Hadid. See Alexis and Serena's sweetest photos so far as we wait for pictures from their gorgeous wedding!

