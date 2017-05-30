 Skip Nav
Seven Year Switch 2017 Couples Finale Poll

It's Finale Night! Which of These Seven Year Switch Couples Will Last?

The second season of Seven Year Switch comes to an end tonight, and we can expect to hear final decisions from four couples on whether or not they'll stay together.

Things Got Ugly Between Stacey Louise and Sarge Last Night

Over the past couple of months, we've watched Sarge, Stacey Louise, Michael, Felicity, Kaitlyn, Mark, Johnny and Tracey work through their relationship issues, and soon we'll find out if it worked. Did the experiment bring the couples closer together and help them solve their problems? While we wait for tonight's results, cast your vote below on who you think will go the distance.

Image Source: Channel Seven
Will Felicity and Michael Stay Together?
Will Felicity and Michael Stay Together?
Yes
No
Will Mark and Kaitlyn Stay Together?
Will Mark and Kaitlyn Stay Together?
Yes
No
Will Johnny and Tracey Stay Together?
Will Johnny and Tracey Stay Together?
Yes
No
Will Sarge and Stacey Louise Stay Together?
Will Sarge and Stacey Louise Stay Together?
Yes
No
Image Source: Channel Seven
Join the conversation
