It's Finale Night! Which of These Seven Year Switch Couples Will Last?

The second season of Seven Year Switch comes to an end tonight, and we can expect to hear final decisions from four couples on whether or not they'll stay together.



Over the past couple of months, we've watched Sarge, Stacey Louise, Michael, Felicity, Kaitlyn, Mark, Johnny and Tracey work through their relationship issues, and soon we'll find out if it worked. Did the experiment bring the couples closer together and help them solve their problems? While we wait for tonight's results, cast your vote below on who you think will go the distance.

