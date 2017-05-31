31/5/17 31/5/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Seven Year Switch Seven Year Switch 2017 Couples Instagram Accounts Here's Where to Find the Seven Year Switch Couples on Instagram 31 May, 2017 by Genevieve Rota 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow Image Source: Instagram user k8lynmermaid Relationship reality show Seven Year Switch came to an end on May 30, leaving us with two happy couples in tact, one couple who realised they were better off on their own and another who . . . well, we don't really know. RelatedIt's Over! Here's Where the Seven Year Switch Couples Ended Up Now that the show's done, the only way we can keep up with them is via social media, and some of the contestants have already been pretty active on Instagram. Below, we've pulled the latest photos from each of their accounts. Some are sad and unrelated to the show, like Stacey Louise's, while others are a direct response to the dramatic finale. Scroll to have a look at the real lives of the couples we've been getting to know. RelatedMichael Opens Up About Felicity: "I Would F*cking Die For Her and My Kids" Felicity Wow, What a journey. While I had doubts at times. In my soul, I knew we would make it in the end. I am the type to hold everything in and pretend I don't care but really this man is my world. When I'm with you, I'm myself. And I love you for being the most supportive, loving and loyal as fuck - partner to me. You are my soulmate. We think the exact same and literally are so connected. Feeling your energy near me makes me soften. Your love keeps me grounded. We just lost our way somewhere but the connection and love was always there. This love is like no other. We have and always have each others backs. I've never had to ever question your loyalty, as you never have mine. I adore the shit out of you! I will never forget the first time we laid eyes on eachother and we both knew from that moment we'd be together forever ❤️ @mike_theruckus_van It's been so hard to not do any PDA! 🙈#sevenyearswitch #sevenyearswitchau #sevenyearswitchaustralia #loveonseven #realitytv #michaelandfelicity #sys A post shared by Felicity Morgan L (@feliccccity) on May 30, 2017 at 4:46am PDT 1 / 8 Michael Felicity and I have been through some hard times in the 6 years we have been together and no matter what or how hard they are we still have each others backs until the end. This woman is my soul mate, I'm not joking but we have been partners in a past life together not only cause I say this, Not 1 but 3 clarevoyants have said the same thing. The first time I saw felicity I was connected to her. Even though I was kicked out the venue 😜before even speaking to @feliccccity we both asked mutual friends about each other which was way out of character for felicity and met up that same night and spoke from 8pm to 5am where we both went straight to work that morning. We were inseparable and we're pretty much boyfriend and girlfriend straight away plus living together. Words can't describe how much I love her, we lost our way for quite a while but we are still here strong as ever. This might seem extreme to some but I say it how it is and i would fucking die for her and my kids. Heavy! But it is what it is. #THATSALL 👊🏻 #sevenyearswitch #michaelandfelicity #loveonseven #sys #realitytv A post shared by Mike Van Nimwegen (@mike_theruckus_van) on May 30, 2017 at 4:47am PDT 2 / 8 Stacey Louise 👨👧💙This month for Huntingtons Disease Awareness month we are being urged to share our experiences & talk about HD for awareness so that others are better able to understand and support HD families with the motto being #LetsTalkAboutHD 🗣 As May is coming to a close its time I contributed as HD has been one of the biggest impacts on my life. ⚔️HD has been described ‘the cruellest disease known to man’ & has been described as 'having Parkinson's, Alzheimer's & ALS SIMULTANEOUSLY.' 👨👧👧My dad NEVER gave up hope & donated everything he could (his body for experimental research) to try to find a cure for others. There is still no cure. ⚔️ I may be unlucky to grow up in a family with a short lifespan, but I am lucky 🍀 enough to grow up with a ‘SUPERMODEL’ (super-ROLE-model) father, showing what it truly looks like to be totally selfless and to never, ever give up on what you believe in. 💪 My father passed away too young like my aunties whom it was heartbreaking to see get sick, and the grandfather I never got to meet. 💒But he still finds a way to remind me of my purpose in life, and gives me strength to persist.🙏 Growing up with HD & being at 50% risk was stressful and riddled with anxiety, every time I did something dumb like lost my keys or tripped or dropped something I would be convinced it was the start of my symptoms & I was starting to get sick too. 🤦🏼♀️I hated the thought of my independence being taken away & anyone having to take care for me so I would push people away and retreat to be alone even more.🙅🏼 🔴This final week of May (HD Awareness month) PLEASE HELP STOP HD for future generations by taking just a couple of minutes to sign the petition📝 to make predictive testing for HD Medicare funded for affected families (link is above in my description).🤞Nobody deserves to go through this. So much appreciated. SL X😘😘 #Huntingtonsdisease #HD #LetsTalkAboutHD #HDawareness #Mentalhealth #HDawarenessmonth #geneticdisease #huntingtonsdiseaseawareness #HDAwarenessMonth #STOPHD #StopHDthroughPGD #familyfirst #nevergiveup A post shared by STACEY LOUISE (@xx_staceylouise_xx) on May 26, 2017 at 7:02pm PDT 3 / 8 Sarge Let me say it's been a rough 12 hours. I'll say it straight, last nights episode was hard to watch and I can totally understand why I'm getting hammered in such a negative way. So I find myself asking was it worth it if I knew that that we could be edited out of context which we all have to some degree! Ask any reality TV personality and they will all say the same. Unfortunately public perception is reality, but not necessarily real. For those that understand this and have reached out and offered your support, I can't thank you enough. #realitytvisnotreal A post shared by SARGE Jamieson (@sarge_unofficial) on May 29, 2017 at 5:04pm PDT 4 / 8 Tracey My beautiful family, and yes we are all happy, and I'm in love again! I'm so grateful. Thankyou to all that watched and wished us the best. ❤ A post shared by Tracey seven year switch (@tracey_odonnell) on May 30, 2017 at 5:05am PDT 5 / 8 Johnny These were taking straight after filming our last scene. #bondi #sevenyearswitch #loveonseven A post shared by Johnny Quaremba (@q_johnny_q) on May 30, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT 6 / 8 Mark @staceylouise.com.au Thank you for your kind words 😊 #sevenyearswitch A post shared by Mark ~ Seven Year Switch (@mark_piza) on May 28, 2017 at 1:43am PDT 7 / 8 Kaitlyn And that's a wrap. 👏🏻 thank you Australia 🇦🇺 for warming up to me. Your support has kept a big smile on my face through this emotional but eye opening experience. I'm grateful for the life long friends I've made. We had a lot of fun and learnt so much about our selfs. I'm nervous but hopeful about my journey ahead. Love ❤️ and light 🌟xxx K8lyn #thatsall #sevenyearswitch #loveonseven A post shared by Kaitlyn Seven Year Switch (@k8lynmermaid) on May 30, 2017 at 6:46am PDT 8 / 8