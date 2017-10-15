15/10/17 15/10/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Nostalgia Sexy Jeff Goldblum Pictures 40+ Photos That Will Validate Your Decades-Long Crush on Jeff Goldblum 15 October, 2017 by Brittney Stephens 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty Jeff Goldblum is just one of those celebrities who gets better with age. Just when you thought he'd never look hotter than he did back in the '80s, he goes and shows back up on your screen with salt and pepper hair and those adorably cool round-frame glasses. If we're being honest, Jeff is quirky-sexy; the 64-year-old has an unconventional hotness that creeps up on you like, say, a giant velociraptor and then hits you hard like, perhaps, an alien mothership would. Whether your crush developed watching him play a sex-obsessed journalist in The Big Chill or turning into a fly in The Fly or you experienced a sexual awakening as he spouted off mathematical theories in Jurassic Park and protected us against a savage extraterrestrial attack in Independence Day, you're not alone (or wrong) for harboring a deep, deep passion for Jeff Goldblum. In fact, please do enjoy a healthy number of photos that will validate and encourage your obsession. 1978 Image Source: Everett Collection 1 / 46 1980 Image Source: Everett Collection 2 / 46 1983 Image Source: Everett Collection 3 / 46 1984 Image Source: Everett Collection 4 / 46 1985 Image Source: Everett Collection 5 / 46 1985 Image Source: Everett Collection 6 / 46 1986 Image Source: Everett Collection 7 / 46 1986 Image Source: Everett Collection 8 / 46 1993 Image Source: Everett Collection 9 / 46 1995 Image Source: Everett Collection 10 / 46 1995 Image Source: Everett Collection 11 / 46 1996 Image Source: Getty / Frank Trapper 12 / 46 1996 Image Source: Everett Collection 13 / 46 1997 Image Source: Everett Collection 14 / 46 1997 Image Source: Getty / Frank Trapper 15 / 46 1999 Image Source: Getty / Tony Barson Archive 16 / 46 2000 Image Source: Everett Collection 17 / 46 2000 Image Source: Everett Collection 18 / 46 2001 Image Source: Getty / SGranitz 19 / 46 2003 Image Source: Getty / Michael Caulfield Archive 20 / 46 2003 Image Source: Getty / Jean-Paul Aussenard 21 / 46 2005 Image Source: Getty / Paul Hawthorne 22 / 46 2006 Image Source: Getty / Scott Gries 23 / 46 2008 Image Source: Getty / Rick Friedman 24 / 46 2008 Image Source: Getty / Matt Carr 25 / 46 2009 Image Source: Getty / Andrew H. Walker 26 / 46 2010 Image Source: Everett Collection 27 / 46 2013 Image Source: Getty / Rob Kim 28 / 46 2014 Image Source: Getty / Rommel Demano 29 / 46 2014 Image Source: Getty / Jason Merritt 30 / 46 2014 Image Source: Getty / Michael Loccisano 31 / 46 2015 Image Source: Getty / Gabriel Olsen 32 / 46 2015 Image Source: Getty / Christopher Polk 33 / 46 2016 Image Source: Getty / Rune Hellestad - Corbis 34 / 46 2016 Image Source: Getty / Desiree Navarro 35 / 46 2016 Image Source: Getty / Raymond Hall 36 / 46 2016 Image Source: Getty / Jason LaVeris 37 / 46 2016 Image Source: Getty / Jason LaVeris 38 / 46 2016 Image Source: Everett Collection 39 / 46 2016 Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz 40 / 46 2016 Image Source: Everett Collection 41 / 46 2016 Image Source: Getty / Ethan Miller 42 / 46 2016 Image Source: Getty / Jerod Harris 43 / 46 2017 Image Source: Getty / Don Arnold 44 / 46 2017 Image Source: Getty / Rich Fury 45 / 46 2017 Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter 46 / 46 Join the conversation NostalgiaEye CandyHot GuysJeff Goldblum