Sexy Jeff Goldblum Pictures

40+ Photos That Will Validate Your Decades-Long Crush on Jeff Goldblum

2016
Image Source: Getty

Jeff Goldblum is just one of those celebrities who gets better with age. Just when you thought he'd never look hotter than he did back in the '80s, he goes and shows back up on your screen with salt and pepper hair and those adorably cool round-frame glasses. If we're being honest, Jeff is quirky-sexy; the 64-year-old has an unconventional hotness that creeps up on you like, say, a giant velociraptor and then hits you hard like, perhaps, an alien mothership would.

Whether your crush developed watching him play a sex-obsessed journalist in The Big Chill or turning into a fly in The Fly or you experienced a sexual awakening as he spouted off mathematical theories in Jurassic Park and protected us against a savage extraterrestrial attack in Independence Day, you're not alone (or wrong) for harboring a deep, deep passion for Jeff Goldblum. In fact, please do enjoy a healthy number of photos that will validate and encourage your obsession.

1978
1978
Image Source: Everett Collection
1 / 46
1980
1980
Image Source: Everett Collection
2 / 46
1983
1983
Image Source: Everett Collection
3 / 46
1984
1984
Image Source: Everett Collection
4 / 46
1985
1985
Image Source: Everett Collection
5 / 46
1985
1985
Image Source: Everett Collection
6 / 46
1986
1986
Image Source: Everett Collection
7 / 46
1986
1986
Image Source: Everett Collection
8 / 46
1993
1993
Image Source: Everett Collection
9 / 46
1995
1995
Image Source: Everett Collection
10 / 46
1995
1995
Image Source: Everett Collection
11 / 46
1996
1996
Image Source: Getty / Frank Trapper
12 / 46
1996
1996
Image Source: Everett Collection
13 / 46
1997
1997
Image Source: Everett Collection
14 / 46
1997
1997
Image Source: Getty / Frank Trapper
15 / 46
1999
1999
Image Source: Getty / Tony Barson Archive
16 / 46
2000
2000
Image Source: Everett Collection
17 / 46
2000
2000
Image Source: Everett Collection
18 / 46
2001
2001
Image Source: Getty / SGranitz
19 / 46
2003
2003
Image Source: Getty / Michael Caulfield Archive
20 / 46
2003
2003
Image Source: Getty / Jean-Paul Aussenard
21 / 46
2005
2005
Image Source: Getty / Paul Hawthorne
22 / 46
2006
2006
Image Source: Getty / Scott Gries
23 / 46
2008
2008
Image Source: Getty / Rick Friedman
24 / 46
2008
2008
Image Source: Getty / Matt Carr
25 / 46
2009
2009
Image Source: Getty / Andrew H. Walker
26 / 46
2010
2010
Image Source: Everett Collection
27 / 46
2013
2013
Image Source: Getty / Rob Kim
28 / 46
2014
2014
Image Source: Getty / Rommel Demano
29 / 46
2014
2014
Image Source: Getty / Jason Merritt
30 / 46
2014
2014
Image Source: Getty / Michael Loccisano
31 / 46
2015
2015
Image Source: Getty / Gabriel Olsen
32 / 46
2015
2015
Image Source: Getty / Christopher Polk
33 / 46
2016
2016
Image Source: Getty / Rune Hellestad - Corbis
34 / 46
2016
2016
Image Source: Getty / Desiree Navarro
35 / 46
2016
2016
Image Source: Getty / Raymond Hall
36 / 46
2016
2016
Image Source: Getty / Jason LaVeris
37 / 46
2016
2016
Image Source: Getty / Jason LaVeris
38 / 46
2016
2016
Image Source: Everett Collection
39 / 46
2016
2016
Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz
40 / 46
2016
2016
Image Source: Everett Collection
41 / 46
2016
2016
Image Source: Getty / Ethan Miller
42 / 46
2016
2016
Image Source: Getty / Jerod Harris
43 / 46
2017
2017
Image Source: Getty / Don Arnold
44 / 46
2017
2017
Image Source: Getty / Rich Fury
45 / 46
2017
2017
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter
46 / 46
Latest Celebrity
