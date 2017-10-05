05/10/17 05/10/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Eye Candy Sexy Pictures of Jon Hamm 60 Heart-Stoppingly Handsome Photos of Jon Hamm That Prove Why He's Our Dignified Bae 5 October, 2017 by Brinton Parker 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty / Matt Winkelmeyer When he first stole our hearts as Don Draper on Mad Men, Jon Hamm was "troubled bae." When he stole cars (and our hearts) in Baby Driver, he was "dangerous bae." When he kidnapped Kimmy on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, he was "cult leader bae." On 30 Rock, he was "hapless bae." But when he's just plain ol' Jon Hamm, he's a different sort of bae; a dignified one who can pull off bespoke suits at functions, workout clothes during charity tennis matches, or a scarf and glasses when he's feeling pensive. In whatever bae form he inhabits at any particular time, one thing is sure: we freaking love Jon Hamm. He's dashing enough that we've considered launching a petition to change the word "handsome" to "Hamm-some" in the dictionary. It's something about how the actor's smile crinkles his piercing blue eyes and the way he can make an elegant suit look as comfortable as pajamas. Between his luscious locks and his not-too-in-your-face muscles, we've fallen entirely head over heels for Jon Hamm . . . and these 60 photos will prove why. Image Source: Getty / John Shearer 1 / 60 Image Source: Everett Collection 2 / 60 Image Source: Getty / Jason LaVeris 3 / 60 Image Source: Everett Collection 4 / 60 Image Source: Everett Collection 5 / 60 Image Source: Getty / JB Lacroix 6 / 60 Image Source: Everett Collection 7 / 60 Image Source: Getty / Gustavo Caballero 8 / 60 Image Source: Everett Collection 9 / 60 Image Source: Getty / Jeff Spicer 10 / 60 Image Source: Getty / John Shearer 11 / 60 Image Source: Everett Collection 12 / 60 Image Source: Everett Collection 13 / 60 Image Source: Everett Collection 14 / 60 Image Source: Everett Collection 15 / 60 Image Source: Everett Collection 16 / 60 Image Source: Everett Collection 17 / 60 Image Source: Getty / Rodin Eckenroth 18 / 60 Image Source: Everett Collection 19 / 60 Image Source: Everett Collection 20 / 60 Image Source: Everett Collection 21 / 60 Image Source: Everett Collection 22 / 60 Image Source: Everett Collection 23 / 60 Image Source: Getty / Matt Winkelmeyer 24 / 60 Image Source: Everett Collection 25 / 60 Image Source: Getty / Jeffrey Mayer 26 / 60 Image Source: Getty / Justin Sullivan 27 / 60 Image Source: Getty / Anthony Harvey 28 / 60 Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter 29 / 60 Image Source: Getty / Stefanie Keenan 30 / 60 Image Source: Everett Collection 31 / 60 Image Source: Everett Collection 32 / 60 Image Source: Getty / Tommaso Boddi 33 / 60 Image Source: Everett Collection 34 / 60 Image Source: Everett Collection 35 / 60 Image Source: Getty / Todd Williamson 36 / 60 Image Source: Everett Collection 37 / 60 Image Source: Getty / Kevork Djansezian 38 / 60 Image Source: Getty / Tibrina Hobson 39 / 60 Image Source: Everett Collection 40 / 60 Image Source: Everett Collection 41 / 60 Image Source: Everett Collection 42 / 60 Image Source: Getty / Matt Winkelmeyer 43 / 60 Image Source: Everett Collection 44 / 60 Image Source: Getty / C Flanigan 45 / 60 Image Source: Everett Collection 46 / 60 Image Source: Getty / Michael Kovac 47 / 60 Image Source: Everett Collection 48 / 60 Image Source: Getty / Michael Tran 49 / 60 Image Source: Everett Collection 50 / 60 Image Source: Getty / George Pimentel 51 / 60 Image Source: Everett Collection 52 / 60 Image Source: Everett Collection 53 / 60 Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz 54 / 60 Image Source: Everett Collection 55 / 60 Image Source: Everett Collection 56 / 60 Image Source: Everett Collection 57 / 60 Image Source: Everett Collection 58 / 60 Image Source: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez 59 / 60 Image Source: Getty / JB Lacroix 60 / 60 Join the conversation Eye CandyJon HammCelebrities