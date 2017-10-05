 Skip Nav
Sexy Pictures of Jon Hamm

60 Heart-Stoppingly Handsome Photos of Jon Hamm That Prove Why He's Our Dignified Bae

60 Heart-Stoppingly Handsome Photos of Jon Hamm That Prove Why He's Our Dignified Bae
Image Source: Getty / Matt Winkelmeyer

When he first stole our hearts as Don Draper on Mad Men, Jon Hamm was "troubled bae." When he stole cars (and our hearts) in Baby Driver, he was "dangerous bae." When he kidnapped Kimmy on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, he was "cult leader bae." On 30 Rock, he was "hapless bae." But when he's just plain ol' Jon Hamm, he's a different sort of bae; a dignified one who can pull off bespoke suits at functions, workout clothes during charity tennis matches, or a scarf and glasses when he's feeling pensive. In whatever bae form he inhabits at any particular time, one thing is sure: we freaking love Jon Hamm.

He's dashing enough that we've considered launching a petition to change the word "handsome" to "Hamm-some" in the dictionary. It's something about how the actor's smile crinkles his piercing blue eyes and the way he can make an elegant suit look as comfortable as pajamas. Between his luscious locks and his not-too-in-your-face muscles, we've fallen entirely head over heels for Jon Hamm . . . and these 60 photos will prove why.

Image Source: Getty / John Shearer
1 / 60
Image Source: Everett Collection
2 / 60
Image Source: Getty / Jason LaVeris
3 / 60
Image Source: Everett Collection
4 / 60
Image Source: Everett Collection
5 / 60
Image Source: Getty / JB Lacroix
6 / 60
Image Source: Everett Collection
7 / 60
Image Source: Getty / Gustavo Caballero
8 / 60
Image Source: Everett Collection
9 / 60
Image Source: Getty / Jeff Spicer
10 / 60
Image Source: Getty / John Shearer
11 / 60
Image Source: Everett Collection
12 / 60
Image Source: Everett Collection
13 / 60
Image Source: Everett Collection
14 / 60
Image Source: Everett Collection
15 / 60
Image Source: Everett Collection
16 / 60
Image Source: Everett Collection
17 / 60
Image Source: Getty / Rodin Eckenroth
18 / 60
Image Source: Everett Collection
19 / 60
Image Source: Everett Collection
20 / 60
Image Source: Everett Collection
21 / 60
Image Source: Everett Collection
22 / 60
Image Source: Everett Collection
23 / 60
Image Source: Getty / Matt Winkelmeyer
24 / 60
Image Source: Everett Collection
25 / 60
Image Source: Getty / Jeffrey Mayer
26 / 60
Image Source: Getty / Justin Sullivan
27 / 60
Image Source: Getty / Anthony Harvey
28 / 60
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter
29 / 60
Image Source: Getty / Stefanie Keenan
30 / 60
Image Source: Everett Collection
31 / 60
Image Source: Everett Collection
32 / 60
Image Source: Getty / Tommaso Boddi
33 / 60
Image Source: Everett Collection
34 / 60
Image Source: Everett Collection
35 / 60
Image Source: Getty / Todd Williamson
36 / 60
Image Source: Everett Collection
37 / 60
Image Source: Getty / Kevork Djansezian
38 / 60
Image Source: Getty / Tibrina Hobson
39 / 60
Image Source: Everett Collection
40 / 60
Image Source: Everett Collection
41 / 60
Image Source: Everett Collection
42 / 60
Image Source: Getty / Matt Winkelmeyer
43 / 60
Image Source: Everett Collection
44 / 60
Image Source: Getty / C Flanigan
45 / 60
Image Source: Everett Collection
46 / 60
Image Source: Getty / Michael Kovac
47 / 60
Image Source: Everett Collection
48 / 60
Image Source: Getty / Michael Tran
49 / 60
Image Source: Everett Collection
50 / 60
Image Source: Getty / George Pimentel
51 / 60
Image Source: Everett Collection
52 / 60
Image Source: Everett Collection
53 / 60
Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz
54 / 60
Image Source: Everett Collection
55 / 60
Image Source: Everett Collection
56 / 60
Image Source: Everett Collection
57 / 60
Image Source: Everett Collection
58 / 60
Image Source: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez
59 / 60
Image Source: Getty / JB Lacroix
60 / 60
