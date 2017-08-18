 Skip Nav
The Royals
The Royal Rule That Keeps Prince Philip From Being a King
Priscilla Presley
17 Photos of Elvis and Priscilla Presley That Will Have You Humming "Love Me Tender"
Celebrity Interviews
Mindy Kaling Opens Up About Her Impending Motherhood: "I'm Really Excited!"
Sutton Foster
24 Sexy GIFs That Prove Every Younger Fan Should Be Team Charles

Sharlene Talking to Matty on The Bachelor 2017

Sharlene's Chat With Matty About Her Place on The Bachelor Was Hella Awkward

Being on a show like The Bachelor can really weigh on one's emotions — what with competing with so many women for a man's heart etc. — and when the "journey" is really getting to you it's fertile ground for plenty of awkward situations to arise. On Thursday night's episode, we were privy to Sharlene's feelings about being less of a contestant and more like a "caterer" — she felt mostly invisible and had spent approximately 27 minutes with him over the course of the show. (Yeah, she was counting.)

Related
Sharlene on Matty J: "I Was Starting to Question Why I Was Still Getting a Rose"

This made her very determined to speak to Matty at the cocktail party. After a little coaxing, she finally summoned the courage to approach him: "I'm actually one of the bachelorettes, I'm not the external caterer, but I would love to speak to you when you're free." Very polite, yes, and Matty of course, was more than happy to oblige, but man, did things become real uncomfortable real quick. She made her feelings known, in a bit of a convoluted way ("Maybe if you have some advice", "I feel behind"), which prompted Matty to do the same.

"I don't want to waste anyone's time," he said. "I think what we have is lovely, but is that going to proceed and evolve into a romantic connection, in my eyes, unfortunately I don't think it is." Cue Sharlene's mouth slowly dropping open with each word, and all the cringe. You know what happens next.
Join the conversation
TVAustralian TVReality TVThe Bachelor
Join The Conversation
The Bachelor
Just So We're Clear: the Girls Were Really "Not Happy" That Elora Scored a Second Date
by Genevieve Rota
Slut Shaming Leah on The Bachelor 2017
The Bachelor
Quick Question: What Was With the Slut-Shaming on The Bachelor Last Night?
by Genevieve Rota
Will Ben Higgins Be The Bachelor Again?
The Bachelor
Would Ben Higgins Consider Being the Bachelor Again? It's Possible
by Laura Marie Meyers
Alix McDermott Elimination Interview The Bachelor 2017
The Bachelor
Poor Alix Was So Shocked By Her Sudden Elimination on The Bachelor
by Genevieve Rota
Tara Pavlovic Interview The Bachelor Australia 2017
The Bachelor
Tara on Her Surprise Kiss With Matty J: "I Wasn't Even Expecting a Date!"
by Genevieve Rota
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds