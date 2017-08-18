Sharlene's Chat With Matty About Her Place on The Bachelor Was Hella Awkward

Being on a show like The Bachelor can really weigh on one's emotions — what with competing with so many women for a man's heart etc. — and when the "journey" is really getting to you it's fertile ground for plenty of awkward situations to arise. On Thursday night's episode, we were privy to Sharlene's feelings about being less of a contestant and more like a "caterer" — she felt mostly invisible and had spent approximately 27 minutes with him over the course of the show. (Yeah, she was counting.)

This made her very determined to speak to Matty at the cocktail party. After a little coaxing, she finally summoned the courage to approach him: "I'm actually one of the bachelorettes, I'm not the external caterer, but I would love to speak to you when you're free." Very polite, yes, and Matty of course, was more than happy to oblige, but man, did things become real uncomfortable real quick. She made her feelings known, in a bit of a convoluted way ("Maybe if you have some advice", "I feel behind"), which prompted Matty to do the same.

"I don't want to waste anyone's time," he said. "I think what we have is lovely, but is that going to proceed and evolve into a romantic connection, in my eyes, unfortunately I don't think it is." Cue Sharlene's mouth slowly dropping open with each word, and all the cringe. You know what happens next.