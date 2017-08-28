Definitive Proof That Shawn Mendes Had the Best (and Thirstiest) Fans at the VMAs

Shawn Mendes is undeniably a heartthrob, but we never truly understood just how passionate his fans are until the 2017 MTV VMAs. As soon as the 19-year-old singer arrived on the red carpet before the show started, Twitter erupted into a full-on sh*tstorm of fangirling, and honestly, we can totally see why. Shawn, who is one of the nominees for the best pop song award, looked incredibly dapper and grown up. If you don't believe us, just read on to see 17 Twitter users who couldn't help but express their unquenchable thirst for Shawn.



