POPSUGAR Celebrity Award Season Shawn Mendes at the 2017 MTV VMAs Definitive Proof That Shawn Mendes Had the Best (and Thirstiest) Fans at the VMAs 28 August, 2017 by Victoria Messina 0 Shares Image Source: Getty / Christopher Polk Shawn Mendes is undeniably a heartthrob, but we never truly understood just how passionate his fans are until the 2017 MTV VMAs. As soon as the 19-year-old singer arrived on the red carpet before the show started, Twitter erupted into a full-on sh*tstorm of fangirling, and honestly, we can totally see why. Shawn, who is one of the nominees for the best pop song award, looked incredibly dapper and grown up. If you don't believe us, just read on to see 17 Twitter users who couldn't help but express their unquenchable thirst for Shawn. Not trying to be dramatic but... that's art #vmas pic.twitter.com/vvutccSbC5— ivette (@DUASBlEBER) August 27, 2017 1 / 17 LOOK AT HIM! IM ON THE FLOOR! HE DID THAT! HE LOOKS SO DAMN GOOD! IM SO PROUD OF HIM! MY MANS! #VMAs pic.twitter.com/jhHlXPFlPf— emilie Ⓥ (@VlNTAGEBABE) August 27, 2017 2 / 17 I CANNOT WAIT FOR THIS LEGENDARY INTERVIEW TO DROP PLEASE SHAWN IS SHAKING #VMAs pic.twitter.com/vjXce9U0Ox— shawn mendes (@MendesNotified) August 27, 2017 3 / 17 I'M SHAKING HOW CAN HE LOOK SO GOOD #vmas pic.twitter.com/wbay86kpts— myriam (@mercyfted) August 27, 2017 Image Source: Getty / John Shearer 4 / 17 -What is art? -SHAWN MENDES IS ART#vmas pic.twitter.com/1Ybodc0yES— Camila; (@ShawnMyLifee) August 27, 2017 Image Source: Getty / John Shearer 5 / 17 He is a MODEL AND SINGER #VMAs pic.twitter.com/0sT08ESOPW— Shawn Mendes Updates (@BestShawn2) August 27, 2017 6 / 17 A beauty😍 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/a4sQvqLHMM— KeciaFromCopenhagen (@Mendeswierdo) August 27, 2017 7 / 17 MY EYES ARE SWEATING #vmas pic.twitter.com/QHmtISw8BU— haz (@holdonjohnsn) August 27, 2017 8 / 17 this is perfection #vmas 😍🌹 pic.twitter.com/kbs40YxTY3— Shawn Mendes (@TheMagconPlanet) August 27, 2017 9 / 17 Wow Shawn is really serving looks on the red carpet! #VMAs pic.twitter.com/uLcz29Atos— Julianne (@Yeebiebz) August 27, 2017 10 / 17 He is KILLING it #VMAs pic.twitter.com/3LRT1gSACz— Shawn Mendes Updates (@TheShawnUpdates) August 27, 2017 Image Source: Getty / John Shearer 11 / 17 Wow @ShawnMendes arriving to the #VMAs looking so good 😍😍pic.twitter.com/S4QPpGs7Oc— Shawn Mendes Updates (@ShawnM_Updates) August 27, 2017 12 / 17 I will never get over how amazing Shawn looks tonight! #VMAs pic.twitter.com/nshv8fJx8p— Shawn Mendes Updates (@TrackingSM) August 27, 2017 Image Source: Getty / John Shearer 13 / 17 HE LOOKS SO GOOD #VMAs pic.twitter.com/dgEOIa37b6— best of shawn (@bestshawns) August 27, 2017 14 / 17 i'm okay.. i'm okay #VMAS pic.twitter.com/GkoyFtXhBB— Shawn Mendes Updates (@ShawnMTrack) August 27, 2017 15 / 17 SHAWN DOING HIS THING IN FRONT OF THE CAMERAS #VMAS pic.twitter.com/SRZPQReZMe— Eleanor (@lightsforshawn) August 27, 2017 16 / 17 SHAWNS SUIT IS FITTED TO HIS BODY SO NICELY! OMG SHOOK #VMAs— Shawn Mendes Updates (@TrackingSM) August 27, 2017 17 / 17